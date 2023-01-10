Katie Porter Announces 2024 Senate Bid in California, Challenging Dianne Feinstein’s Seat

U.S. Representative Katie Porter of California has announced her intentions to run for Senate in 2024, seeking the seat that Senator Dianne Feinstein has held for more than 30 years.

“California needs a warrior in the Senate — to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy,” Porter’s announcement stated.

Porter is a well-known progressive in the U.S. political sphere who became the first Democrat to be elected to represent California’s 45th congressional district, which covers much of south-central Orange County, in 2019. She has been known to have great command of media soundbites and social media viral moments, which has given rise to her political stature. More recently, she was photographed on the House floor reading author Mark Manson’s “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F–k” — wearing matching orange attire with the book’s cover — while drama unfolded with Republicans failing to elect a new House speaker. Representative Kevin McCarthy was finally elected late Friday night on Jan. 6.

There still remains some uncertainty regarding Feinstein’s intentions, as the 89-year-old and longest serving female senator has yet to formally announce whether she will seek re-election or retire after 2024. In early 2021, Feinstein filed initial Federal Election Commission paperwork to seek re-election in 2024, but her staff later clarified that the action came due to election law technicalities and were not indicative of her intentions for the 2024 election cycle.

Porter graduated from Yale University and Harvard Law School, and taught law before stepping into politics in 2018, defeating two-term incumbent Republican Mimi Walters to represent California’s 45th congressional district. In 2022, Porter was re-elected in California’s 47th congressional district, which represents areas such as Long Beach and western Orange County cities, defeating Republican nominee Scott Baugh with 51.6% of the vote.

Watch Porter’s full announcement video below.