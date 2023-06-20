Hunter Biden Charged With Gun Felony, Will Plead Guilty to Tax Misdemeanors

Hunter Biden has been charged with illegally possessing a handgun in 2018 as well as two tax misdemeanors, for failing to file and pay taxes on time in 2017 and 2018, according to a court filing by the U.S. Attorney in Delaware.

According to the filing, the 53-year-old son of President Joe Biden has agreed to plead guilty to both tax charges and will enter a probation agreement relating to the firearm offense. If violated, he would be prosecuted for illegally possessing the gun while being a “user of or addicted to a controlled substance.” The deal is contingent on Biden staying off drugs for 24 months and agreeing to never again own a firearm, according to The New York Times.

Per Axios, “The Justice Department charged that Hunter possessed a Colt Cobra revolver in Delaware in October of 2018” while knowing he was an unlawful drug user.

In the coming days, Biden is expected to appear in federal court in Delaware to plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax charges.

“With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the Unites States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved,” said Biden’s attorney, Christopher J. Clark, in a statement shared with Variety. “Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement. A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government. I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

White House spokesman for oversight and investigations Ian Sams said in a statement, “The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment.”

The plea deal could impact the upcoming 2024 presidential election.