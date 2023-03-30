Donald Trump: New York Grand Jury Votes to Indict Former President Over Alleged Hush Money Scheme (Report) 

A New York grand jury has voted to indict former president Donald Trump over an alleged 2016 hush money scheme, the New York Times reports. The Associated Press also confirmed the news with Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina.

Four people with knowledge of the matter told the New York Times on Thursday that the felony indictment “will likely be announced in the coming days.” As the indictment is sealed, the exact charges are unknown for now, but they have to do with his role in allegedly paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, the Times reports. According to the AP, Trump is expected to surrender to authorities next week.

The indictment makes Trump the United States’ first president to be criminally charged, and certainly puts a damper on his upcoming try for a second term in the 2024 election.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the investigation, which has been carried out by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg. The prosecution has relied on the testimony of witness Michael D. Cohen, Trump’s former attorney who served time in prison for tax evasion and campaign finance violations. According to the Times, Cohen has claimed that Trump told him to pay Daniels $130,000 to keep her from sharing her story of their alleged affair during the 2016 election.

“For the first time in our Country’s history, a President (current or former) of the United States has been indicted. I take no pride in issuing this statement and wish to also remind everyone of the presumption of innocence; as provided by the due process clause,” Cohen said in a statement to CNN and the Times. “However, I do take solace in validating the adage that no one is above the law; not even a former President. Today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter; but rather, just the beginning. Now that the charges have been filed, it is better for the case to let the indictment speak for itself. The two things I wish to say at this time is that accountability matters and I stand by my testimony and the evidence I have provided to DANY.”

In response to the indictment, Trump said, as part of a long statement: “This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats – the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country – have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement. You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this.”