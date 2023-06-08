Donald Trump Indicted on Federal Charges of Mishandling Classified Documents

Donald Trump has been indicted again — this time on federal charges of mishandling classified documents.

According to The New York Times, the Justice Department filed the indictment on Thursday in Miami’s Federal District Court. The charges are the result of an investigation into documents the former president took with him to Mar-a-Lago after he left office in 2020. This marks the first time that a former U.S. president has faced federal charges.

Though the specific charges are currently unknown, one person familiar with the matter told the New York Times that Trump has been indicted on seven counts. The indictment was filed by special counsel Jack Smith, who is also investigating the misinformation that followed Trump’s loss of power in 2020 and how that contributed to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Trump is expected to surrender to authorities in Miami on Tuesday, he wrote in his own post about the indictment on Truth Social.

“I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 p.m,” Trump wrote. “I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”

Trump was also indicted in Manhattan in March over an alleged hush money scheme that took place before the 2016 election. In New York, Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts. His criminal trial has been set for March 2024.