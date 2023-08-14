Donald Trump Indicted in Georgia on 2020 Election Interference Charges

A Fulton County grand jury has indicted Donald Trump and several allies on Monday over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. This is the fourth criminal case to be brought against the former president.

Fulton County district attorney Fanis Willis kicked off the investigation after a leaked phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffesnperger. In the alleged call, Trump asked officials to “find” votes in order for him to win the race in the state.

The indictment is the former president’s fourth this year, following three separate investigations led by special counsel Jack Smith. Meanwhile, Trump continues his 2024 presidential campaign, where he’s currently leading in the polls against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

A New York grand jury first indicted Trump in March over a hush money scheme with adult film star Stormy Daniels, organized before the 2016 election. He was charged with 34 felony counts, to which he pled not guilty; a criminal trial looms in 2024.

His second criminal indictment came following an investigation into confidential documents that the former president took with him to his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, after leaving office in 2020. Trump was indicted on seven counts, including violating the Espionage Act by willfully retaining national defense secrets, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements. It served as the first time a former U.S. president had faced federal charges, to which he pleaded not guilty.

He was most recently indicted on charges relating to his alleged involvement with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. The four counts were related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy to obstruct a congressional proceeding and conspiracy to violate rights.