Donald Trump Arrested, Awaiting Arraignment Amid Investigation Into Stormy Daniels ‘Hush Money’ Scheme

Donald Trump has been arrested, as New York law enforcement continues its extended investigation into the former president’s involvement in a “hush money” scheme with adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Although he will not be handcuffed, take a mug shot or be given a perp walk, he was effectively arrested when he surrendered to the court.

After being processed at the courthouse, Trump was spotted by TV news cameras walking through the hallways to the courtroom. Once seated, photos before the arraignment were shot, showing the former president before the charges were presented to him. Once the arraignment began, cameras were not allowed in the courtroom.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City. Trump was arraigned during his first court appearance today following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense. (Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images

The April 4 arrignment place in a Lower Manhattan courtroom. Trump was spotted leaving Trump Tower in Manhattan around 1:10 pm EST and then drove downtown in a large motorcade. On the walk from Trump Tower to his vehicle, Trump held his fist up and also waved. He also addressed the crowd in the same way when walking from the vehicle to the courthouse.

On the way to the arraignment, which is scheduled for 2:15 pm EST, Trump took to his social media website, Truth Social, to write, “Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he departs Trump Tower for his arraignment on April 04, 2023 in New York, New York. Trump will be arraigned during his first court appearance today following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images

On March 18, Trump publicly declared that he believed his arrest to be imminent. The arrest comes as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg continues to look into Trump’s involvement in paying adult film star Stormy Daniels a sum of $130,000 to stay silent and remain private about their alleged 2006 affair.

While the 2016 payoff is not considered criminal, the falsification of the Trump Organization’s business records and the false reflection of payment reimbursement is. The President’s then-“fixer” Michael Cohen advanced the money to Daniels. As a result, the entire transactional interaction has been recognized as a misdemeanor.

Ahead of the arrest, Trump took to Truth Social, writing, “WE JUST CAN’T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY’RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA! PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!”

After calling for the protest, the former President continued, “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

The New York investigation has been ongoing since 2018, a stretch of years that saw then-President Trump impeached twice, in December 2019 and later in January 2021. Trump was first impeached after a formal House inquiry discovered he had solicited foreign interference for his 2020 reelection. Following the 2020 election, Trump was impeached in January 2021 for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Trump has since announced plans to run for reelection in 2024. Meanwhile, an 18-month investigation pursued a criminal case against the former President’s involvement with the Jan. 6 insurrection. The investigation concluded in Dec. 2022, with the January 6th Committee referring the criminal charges to the Department of Justice.