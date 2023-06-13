Donald Trump Arrested, Booked on Federal Charges in Miami Court for Mishandling Classified Documents

Donald Trump has arrived at a federal courthouse in Miami, where he was placed under arrest and booked on federal charges prior to his court appearance, where he will be arraigned in front of a magistrate judge, according to the New York Times.

The former president has been accused of mishandling classified documents in an indictment that was filed on June 8.

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, spoke to reporters at the courthouse, explaining why he was given different treatment compared to other defendants. “President Trump is in a very unique position where he does not need to be given a mugshot, obviously,” she said. “He’s not a flight risk. He is the leading candidate of the GOP at the moment. He is going through a process that has been coordinated with the Secret Service and it will all be handled seamlessly.”

(Pictured above: Donald Trump’s motorcade arriving at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami.)