Donald Trump Arrested, Booked on Federal Charges in Miami Court for Mishandling Classified Documents

A demonstrator holds a sign as a motorcade of vehicles, with former US President Donald Trump on board, arrives at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on June 13, 2023. Trump is appearing in court in Miami for an arraignment regarding 37 federal charges, including violations of the Espionage Act, making false statements, and conspiracy regarding his mishandling of classified material after leaving office. (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump has arrived at a federal courthouse in Miami, where he was placed under arrest and booked on federal charges prior to his court appearance, where he will be arraigned in front of a magistrate judge, according to the New York Times.

The former president has been accused of mishandling classified documents in an indictment that was filed on June 8.

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, spoke to reporters at the courthouse, explaining why he was given different treatment compared to other defendants. “President Trump is in a very unique position where he does not need to be given a mugshot, obviously,” she said. “He’s not a flight risk. He is the leading candidate of the GOP at the moment. He is going through a process that has been coordinated with the Secret Service and it will all be handled seamlessly.”

(Pictured above: Donald Trump’s motorcade arriving at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami.)

