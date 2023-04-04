Hollywood Celebrates Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘No One Is Above the Law’

After Donald Trump’s arrest on Tuesday, many celebrities took to Twitter to express their joy on the historic moment.

The former president’s arraignment in Lower Manhattan is tied to his involvement in a “hush money” scheme associated with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump has plead not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating Trump’s $130,000 payoff payment to Daniels to stay silent about her alleged affair with the former president. Michael Cohen advanced the payment to Daniels in 2016, leading to falsified business records and a false reflection of payment reimbursement from the Trump Organization. While “hush money” payoffs are not criminal offenses, the way in which the transaction was carried out has been recognized as a misdemeanor, which subsequently lead to Trump’s arrest.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was quick to make fun of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, tweeting a photo of him with the caption “When all your dads end up in jail.” Kushner’s father, real estate developer and disbarred attorney Charles Kushner, was sentenced to two years in jail in the early 2000s for illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering.

When all your dads end up in jail. pic.twitter.com/jNmiVj85gH — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 4, 2023

“Community” actor Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted, “Ain’t it GRAND! Thank you @ManhattanDA! Thank you NYC! Gotta say it’s *chef’s kiss* that he’s been arrested in NEW YORK, the city he thought he OWNED! We are ALL laughing at you @realDonaldTrump! & it isn’t a sad day. It’s a GLORIOUS day that proves NO ONE is above the law!”

Ain’t it GRAND! Thank you @ManhattanDA! Thank you NYC!



Gotta say it’s *chef’s kiss* 🤌🏾 That he’s been arrested in NEW YORK, the city he thought he OWNED!



We are ALL laughing at you @realDonaldTrump!



& it isn’t a sad day. It’s a GLORIOUS day that proves NO ONE is above the law! pic.twitter.com/PkBsMa5EjE — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 4, 2023

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport took to Twitter to share a video of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene outside of the courthouse, writing “We just ran this Infected Animal out of NYC!!!!” Accompanied by the caption, Greene can be seen fleeing the scene.

We just ran this Infected Animal out of NYC!!!! pic.twitter.com/1ZP6D80vMT — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 4, 2023

Meghan McCain, however, seemed to believe that the press surrounding the arraignment will aid Trump’s reelection campaign. She tweeted “You’re all helping him. Martyring him. And probably re-electing him” with a GIF of Russell Crowe from “Gladiator.”

You’re all helping him. Martyring him. And probably re-electing him. pic.twitter.com/jaz8zCgwBz — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 4, 2023

Singer and television personality Tamar Braxton tweeted out the question “So if #Trump is arrested does that now mean he’s a “Thug” too?”

So if #Trump is arrested does that now mean he’s a “Thug” too??🤔 — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) April 4, 2023

See more reactions below: