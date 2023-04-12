Prince Harry Set to Attend King Charles’ Coronation Alone

Prince Harry is set to return to the U.K. next month to attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III. But he will not be accompanied by his wife Meghan or his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, PA reports.

According to royal reporters in the U.K., the King’s communications team issued a statement saying: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

It will be the first time Harry will join his family in public following the publication of his controversial memoir “Spare” in January. In the book, which was accompanied by a number of interviews and television appearances, Harry details his strained relationships with his father, step-mother Queen Camilla, and brother Prince William.

The book was something of a follow-up to Harry and Meghan’s docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” which dropped on Netflix last winter and also exposed much of the personal turmoil beneath the family’s outward sanguine public appearances.

In “Spare,” Harry accused his elder brother of pushing him onto a dog bowl on his kitchen floor and claimed his family members had leaked stories about him to better their own standing in the press.

He also documented his drug abuse and mental health issues, particularly those surrounding the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when Harry was 12 years old.

In 2020 he relocated with Meghan and their children first to Canada and then to California, where they have set up home in Santa Barbara.

Harry made a surprise appearance in the U.K. last month in support of an application hearing related to his lawsuit against the Daily Mail publisher Associated News Group. Harry, along with other public figures including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, have accused the publisher’s newspapers of a number of unethical activities including bugging their phones and impersonating medical staff to obtain sensitive information. Associated strongly denies all the claims.