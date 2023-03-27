Prince Harry Appears in U.K. Court to Defend Privacy Case Against the Daily Mail

Prince Harry unexpectedly arrived at the U.K. High Court on Monday morning in support of his privacy claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers.

The British royal, who himself published a loquacious memoir earlier this year, is among a group of public figures suing Associated over what they claim is “misuse of private information.”

As well as Prince Harry, the group includes Elton John, producer David Furnish, actors Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, former politician Simon Hughes and campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence of Clarendon.

Asserting the limitation period has expired, Associated have applied to have the case thrown out via summary judgment which is what this week’s four-day hearing is about. If that fails, they have also asked the court to strike out parts of the group’s claims, which they say contravene orders from the Leveson Inquiry (a long-running public inquiry into the practices of the British press.)

The hearing will not require oral evidence, making Harry’s appearance at court even more unusual. The Prince turned producer, who now lives in Montecito with his wife Meghan, appeared in good spirits as he made his way into the courthourse, declining to answer reporters’ questions but wishing them a “good morning.” Sadie Frost, who is currently making a documentary about ’60s model Twiggy, was also believed to be in court today for the hearing.

Among other things, Harry et al claim that Associated hired private investigators to bug the group’s cars and homes and used “illicit means and manipulation” to access their bank accounts and financial transactions. Other allegations include paying police and impersonating hospital staff to gain information. Associated have strongly denied the claims, which they call “preposterous smears.”

Harry is still fighting another lawsuit against Associated over an article he claims defamed him.