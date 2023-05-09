Howard Stern Calls King Charles a ‘P—y’ and a ‘Vampire,’ Says Coronation Was ‘Disgusting’

Heads may roll if Howard Stern ever visits the U.K.

The shock jock slammed the U.K.’s newly-crowned King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla in his radio show on Monday, calling the king a “pussy” and the royal couple “vampires.”

“England’s got to get a grip on themselves,” Stern said. “I understand maybe it brings in tourism but Jesus H Christ. First of all Prince Charles is a pussy. That’s number one. And people are acting – the whole ceremony they’re acting like that fucking guy went to war or something and then beat up all the other people.”

“They’re like ‘We swear our allegiance to you and you’re a great warrior,'” Stern continued. “I mean the whole thing is fucking nuts and in this day and age.”

Stern claimed his outrage was because of the fact that the U.K. is currently enduring a cost-of-living crisis that contrasts with the tens of millions dollars spent on the King and Queen’s lavish coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (which was attended by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Emma Thompson, among others) followed by a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

“It was disgusting and I’ll tell you why it’s disgusting,” said Stern. “It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to say this but England’s having its own economic problems and they spent a fortune on that coronation. And it’s just repugnant to watch a country who’s suffering through economic problems and then you see the pomp and circumstance. I’m not naive. I understand that they’ve determined that having a monarchy brings tourists in and provides a flavor to the country and something for people to go see, it’s part of the tourism, I get all that, I’m not naive. But it just sends the wrong message.”

Stern was also disgruntled by a pre-recorded VT on Sunday night’s “American Idol” which featured the king and queen with Perry and Richie.

“I watch ‘American Idol,'” said Stern. “And those two showed up – King Charles and King Camilla or whatever she is. Camilla the Queen. King Kong, whoever the fuck, showed up there. And they marched out, they’re like two wooden boards, they’re like vampires, they’re stiff. And Katy Perry and Lionel are talking to them. I thought they were cardboard cut outs at first they wheeled [on].”

It’s not the first time Stern has criticized members of Britain’s royal family. He called King Charles’s son Prince Harry and Harry’s wife Meghan “whiny bitches” following the release of the couple’s Netflix documentary last year.

“It’s like the Kardashians except boring,” Stern said of the series.