Engaged Actors Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Slam Supreme Court’s ‘Backwards’ Ruling Against Same-Sex Marriage (EXCLUSIVE)

Recently engaged couple Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are reacting to Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that favors a Colorado web designer refusing to make a wedding website for LGBTQ couples because she is against same-sex marriage.

“I think it’s a distraction from things that are actually important, like the planet melting,” Platt told me Friday morning during an interview for on an upcoming episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I also think it’s the people who are losing clout, it’s like the last rageful fiery, ‘This is not how it should be!’ before they go away forever.

“It’s my only hope. That’s the only way to stay any kind of optimistic about it because otherwise it’s just fully going back in time and harming people for no reason,” he continued. “It feels so backwards, so directly backwards.”

At this year’s Tony Awards on June 11, Platt and Galvin were snapped by red carpet photographers as they held up their hands to show off their engagement rings. They were also seen during the telecast cheering on Platt’s “Parade” director, Michael Arden, who won the Tony for direction of a musical. After Arden recalled being bullied with the “F-word,” he proudly boasted on stage, “Now I’m a faggot with a Tony!”

“I was so excited to finally get to go [to the Tonys] with Noah,” Platt said. “I remember watching the Tonys growing up and seeing so many little Easter eggs and moments of gay couples and queer couples, and feeling like, “Oh, my gosh! I’m like that. That’s like me,’ and the excitement of that and seeing them all dressed up together and giving each other a little kiss when they were called for their nomination. I wanted to be that with Noah for young queer people so badly.”

Galvin pointed to the young actors in the couple’s upcoming Searchlight Pictures comedy, “Theater Camp,” as a reason to believe that the SCOTUS ruling will eventually be reversed and remembered as a dark moment in the court’s history. He recalled his co-star, 16-year-old Luke Islam, attending the Sundance premiere of the film in full makeup and wearing the “most fabulous outfit,” including eight-inch platform boots. “I was just so impressed,” Galvin said. “I don’t think I’ve ever felt the confidence in my own self to show up as authentically as Luke did at our premiere. It just filled me with joy and made me so, so proud of Luke and also of this next generation of kids who don’t really give a fuck — and that is amazing.”