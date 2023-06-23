Young Thug Drops Star-Studded ‘Business Is Business’ Surprise Project From Prison: Album Review

Young Thug — who has been awaiting trial in an Atlanta jail for over a year — may not belong in an orange jumpsuit, but he’ll probably reinvent the attire at some fashion show when he gets out. Thugger is one of the top rappers in the game, and yet he’s been sidelined by allegations from Georgia’s Fulton County that his Young Stoner Life label is actually a criminal gang. Thug’s response: a surprise album, as he awaits jury selection, that doubles as a kind of opening statement, not for the “peers” to be selected by the court, but for his friends, fans and family rooting for him from the sidelines.

Arriving just a week after “Gift & a Curse,” the new album from labelmate and former associate Gunna — who was also indicted but pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering and has been freed — “Business Is Business” is Thug’s first solo release since 2021’s “Punk,” and since his was incarcerated. Despite its “Godfather”-ish title, the album reflects the divides in the YSK camp: BSlime, Lil Gotit and Yak Gotti are the only featured crew members, Gunna is nowhere to be seen, and Wheezy has three production credits on the album but none on a “Gift & a Curse.” Consequently, it’s missing the camaraderie that has been a hallmark of Thug’s career, from “Best Friend” to the YSL collaborative album, “Slime Language 2” — although it does feature guest verses from Travis Scott, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert and more.

The album gets off to a wobbly start with “Parade on Cleveland,” which features Drake on what sounds like a throwaway verse from his “AM/PM” series, followed by phone ringing — but it’s not one of Drake’s exes, but rather the same automated voice that began Drakeo the Ruler & JoogSzn’s jail tape, “Thank You For Using GTL.” On a similar note, Thug then delivers some surreal lyrics with a flow that mimics Drake to a tee.

But after that, Thug’s lapses are few and rare, as one would expect from an artist with a combined 29 albums, mixtapes, and EPs. His rockiness returns with “Gucci Grocery Bag,” which creeps into Chance the Rapper’s “Hot Shower” territory, placing digestible, radio-ready raps over an unexpectedly jovial beat from Aviator Keyyz; “Money on the Dresser” evokes Project Pat’s cover of “Wamp Wamp”; less successful is “Went Thru It,” an out-of-place Dr. Luke production that inadvertently arrived the day after he and Kesha settled their ugly, long-running legal issues.

Apart from Drake, the other features bring their A-games. Travis Scott revives his auto-tuned yelps and hums, Lil Uzi Vert delivers several different flows at the end of “Hellcat Kenny” to tell the story of tongue-in-cheek sexual escapades; he scoffs on every line of “Cars Bring Me Out” with Future. He even brings in Nate Ruess, formerly of Fun., to prelude the album’s closer, “Global Access”: “They will try to keep your mouth shut, take your words and twist them up, afraid that you’ll change the world, it’s just life here in America.”

Even after a year behind bars, Young Thug isn’t quivering in the face of adversity: He dedicates an entire song to declaring himself “Uncle M,” or Uncle Murda, and his attitude seems summed up by the smirk he’s wearing on the album’s cover. On the closing track, “Global Access,” his last words are “I was caught up on somethin’, but now I’m back/ I just almost had threw away like eleven years.” Is that a prediction or wishful thinking? Time will tell…