Mark Sheehan, the Script Guitarist and Co-Founder, Dies at 46

Mark Sheehan, guitarist and co-founder of Irish rock band the Script, has died after a short, undisclosed illness. He was 46.

The band announced the news on social media Friday, writing: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Sheehan was born on Oct. 29, 1976 in Dublin, Ireland. In 2001, he formed the Script alongside lead singer and longtime friend Danny O’Donoghue. The two had previously played together in Mytown, another Irish band formed in 1996.

Since its inception, the Script has been nominated for and won numerous awards. In 2008, they were named the bestselling Irish act at the World Music Awards, and in 2009, the band took home the awards for best Irish band and best album for their eponymous debut “The Script” at the Meteor Ireland Music Awards. In addition, they’ve earned three BMI Pop awards for their singles “Breakeven,” “For the First Time” and “Hall of Fame.”

The Script has released six studio albums over the last two decades, with their latest, “Sunsets & Full Moons,” debuting in 2019. In 2021, the band released a compilation album, “Tales From the Script: Greatest Hits.” The Script toured the greatest hits album the following year, playing shows throughout the U.S., Europe and Australia. The band has upcoming shows in the U.K. scheduled for June.

Sheehan is survived by his wife and three children.