Dick Biondi, Chicago Radio Legend, Dies at 90

Dick Biondi, an acclaimed Chicago radio personality and Radio Hall of Fame member who was the first American DJ to play the Beatles on air, died June 26. He was 90.

The Chicago Tribune confirmed his death per an announcement released by WLS-AM 890.

Biondi is one of the earliest personalities to play classic rock music on American radio, commonly referred to as the “King of the Oldies.” He was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 1998.

“He spent most of his 67 year career entertaining the greatest radio audience in the greatest city in the world, Chicago! Heard on WLS, WCFL, WMAQ, WBBM and WJMK, his Radio and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame voice will remain as part of the soundtrack of our lives,” read the Facebook statement posted by WLS-AM 890.

An Endicott, N.Y. native, Biondi launched his career in radio working at WINR Binghamton and WCBA Corning. He went on to work at other stations ahead of landing his career-changing position with WLS in 1960.

Biondi moved to KRLA Los Angeles in 1963 and became the first radio personality to play the Beatles on a station. By 1967, he returned to Chicago where he’d worked at 1000 WCFL and 670 WMAQ. He continued to transfer stations and eventually launched a syndicated Oldies show at WNMB North Myrtle Beach S.C.

He remained with Oldies 104.3 WJMK in 1984 and would stay with the brand until it shifted to “Jack-FM” in 2005. He kicked off his final radio position in 2006 with 94.7 WLS-FM where he would remain until his retirement in 2017 due to an illness.

Biondi, too, was a member of the Illinois Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame, in addition to being featured apart of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s radio exhibit.