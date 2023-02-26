Brett Radin, Music Manager Who Worked With Dave Matthews, Tracy Chapman, ‘American Idol’ Winners, Dies at 53

Brett Radin, a longtime music manager who recently joined Knitting Factory’s in-house management division, died at his home on Friday, a rep for the company confirms to Variety. Caused of death has not hyet been confirmed; he was 53.

Over his career, the Los Angeles-based Radin had worked closely with Dave Matthews, Tracy Chapman, “American Idol” winners Lee DeWyze and Phillip Phillips, the Weepies, Vanessa Carlton and Les Claypool. In January, he took a full-time position at Knitting Factory, bringing with him his Zero Management clients DeWyze, Dave Eggar, D’Arcy and Cut the Kids in Half.

Knitting Factory Management President Brian Long said in a statement, “We are extremely saddened to learn the news of Brett’s passing. He brought a lightning bolt of positive energy. He was passionate for his artists, deeply knowledgable about the workings of the music industry, and intuitive. He will be missed.”

Knitting Factory Entertainment CEO Morgan Margolis added, “Brett was a friend first, his passing deeply saddens us all beyond words. A true positive and compassionate spirit on all fronts . Sending love to his family and friends everywhere.”

Radin’s connection to “American Idol” dates back to his time at 19 Entertainment, where he served as an artist manager from 2012 to 2014, and also represented alum James Durbin, who competed in 2011 (DeWyze won the contest in 2010; Phillips in 2012). Prior to 19, he worked at Ghost Management, where the roster included Chapman, Matthews, Claypool and Carlton as well as Liz Phair, Grandaddy, Joan Osborne, Minnie Driver and Spacehog. At Ghost, he served in various roles including day-to-day management and tour production.

Knitting Factory began as a downtown New York City venue in 1987 and expanded to additional locations in the decades that followed, launching a record label in 1998. Today, it operates live entertainment spaces in New York, Boise, Idaho, Spokane, Wash. and North Hollywood, Calif. and is a partner in such music events as California’s Desert Days and Nebraska’s Maha Festival.