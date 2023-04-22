Zendaya, Sia, Maddie Ziegler Join Labrinth for Coachella 2023 Surprise

Zendaya joined Labrinth tonight at Coachella for the second weekend of the arts and music festival to perform their Emmy-nominated hit “I’m Tired” as well as the song “All of Us.”

The “Euphoria” star, wearing a pink corset top and frilly skirt, emerged shortly after the start of “I’m Tired” and delivered her vocals softly before cranking up the energy for “All of Us,” where she proceeded to dance enthusiastically around the stage.

“I’m Tired” is featured in a “Euphoria” episode titled “You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can,” from the second season of the mega-popular HBO teen drama series. Last year, the track received an Emmy nomination in the outstanding original music and lyrics category, along with Zendaya and Dominic Fike’s “Elliot’s Song,” also from “Euphoria.” (Fike is on Coachella’s lineup for Sunday.) . She co-wrote both of the nominated songs.

“All of Us” closed out season one of the HBO series.

Also surprising the crowd was Sia for the LSD song “Thunderclouds,” from her collaboration with Labrinth and Diplo. Wearing her signature wig and featuring dancer Maddie Ziegler in a similar costume, the two added infectious groove to a set which proved to be a crowd favorite on both weekends.

YouTube/Coachella

Labrinth heaped praise on Sia, telling the crowd, “I wanna say I fuckin love this girl. When I first came to L.A., I was depressed and fucked up … When someone picks you up and supports you as a friend, you gotta hold them close.”

As for Zendaya’s music career, the former Disney actress released her self-titled debut a decade ago, but went on to say in March 2022, “I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it.”

I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 4, 2022

Billie Eilish joined Labrinth last weekend where the two performed their track “Never Felt So Alone.” They previously had performed the duet for Eilish’s Kia Forum concert in Los Angeles last December.