Music Industry Moves: Grammy Award-Winning Hip-Hop Producer Zaytoven Sells Catalog to Ultra International Publishing

Ultra International Music Publishing has signed Atlanta-based songwriter and producer Zaytoven, whose catalog includes work for Future, Travis Scott, and Migos, to a co-publishing deal that will focus on the development of new music. The deal will additionally aim to build his ongoing collaborations with the company in Los Angeles, Atlanta and London.

UIMP has also fully acquired Zaytoven’s remaining co-published interest in his existing catalog alongside the writer’s share of the existing catalog, which consists of 560 songs written between 2005 and 2022, including Migos’ “Versace,” Travis Scott’s “3500,” Lil Wayne’s “Problems,” and 21 Savage’s “Famous,” among others.

He has also released collaborative projects with artists including, but not limited to, Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Jack Harlow, and Usher, whose album “Raymond v. Raymond,” earned Zaytoven a Grammy Award in 2011 for his work as a co-producer. He most recently helped co-produce Quavo’s “Without You,” a tribute song dedicated to deceased Migos rapper Takeoff, alongside Mike Dean.

Patrick Moxey, founder & CEO of UIMP, said, “Zaytoven is an extraordinary talent. He is the Father of trap music and has been the driving force of much of how we define that genre. Gucci Mane, Migos, Future – he’s been right there with these artists from the beginning in 2004 right up to the present day. I’m proud to announce that after working with him since 2007 we continue to be focused on future success.”

+ TuneCore (owned by Believe) has tapped rapper Papoose as head of hip-hop for the company. He will report directly to Andreea Gleeson, CEO of TuneCore, and will lead the company’s artist ambassador program for hip-hop and rap, scouting rising talents on behalf of the music distribution service.

Papoose will also be in charge of overseeing artist education and career advice workshops, acting as a brand advisor for TuneCore’s new programs and innovative technology launches.

“For my whole career, everyone has known what I stand for: independence,” said Papoose. “For me, being in this position with TuneCore where I can directly contribute and help other self-releasing artists on the come-up is like magic. I understand what it’s like to be in the studio, to be on the road, to chase your dreams as an artist, and I’m excited to help up-and-coming artists make their dreams a reality.”

According to the news release, TuneCore and Papoose will aim to amplify the value of self-releasing artists through their new partnership, with the hopes of expanding “educational programs to benefit and inspire independent creators around the world.”

In addition to his new role with TuneCore, Papoose has also announced the release of his latest single, “Makin Plays (feat. Jim Jones and Jaquae)” out Feb. 10.

+ Whitney-Gayle Benta has joined JKBX, a new music-investment platform founded by Orchard co-founder and Warner Music chief innovation officer Scott Cohen, as its first chief music officer. Benta most recently served as the global head of artist & talent relations for Spotify.

Pronounced “Jukebox,” the company aims to create a new asset class by fractionalizing ownership of song royalties allowing fans to participate in the financial rewards of the music they consume. The platform, expected to launch in 2023, will bring to market billions of dollars of exclusively licensed catalog, making it the largest music rights platform in the world. JKBX will be the largest music royalties platform in the world that will create a new asset class that won’t disrupt the existing players.

Benta previously held top posts at Facebook, Def Jam Recordings and in 2013 helped launch Diddy’s Revolt TV and Media network. In an earlier post at MTV News, she Jay-Z earn recognition from the United Nations for his efforts to bring clean water to underdeveloped areas of Africa.

+ Concord has hired Colton McGee for the position of senior VP of business and legal affairs for Concord Label Group. McGee will report to the executive VP of business and legal affairs, Gregg Goldman, and will work out of Concord’s Nashville headquarters.

In his new role, McGee will support Concord Label Group and Craft Recordings through new artist signings, acquisitions and management of historical rights. Before coming to Concord, McGee spent 13 years at BBR Music Group in Nashville and was a key player in the acquisition of BBR by BMG in 2017. From 2017 on, McGee handled business and legal affairs for both BBR Music Group and BMG.

“I am thrilled to welcome Colton to Concord,” said Goldman. “As Concord continues to expand, it is vital we have people who understand the complexities of acquisitions as well as have a deep appreciation for artists and a love for music. Colton exemplifies all of this.”

+ BMG has elevated JoJamie Hahr to the role of executive VP of recorded music, Nashville. Hahr will oversee daily operations at the branch, including BBR Label Group and its roster and imprints Broken Bow Records, Stoney Creek Records, and Wheelhouse Records. She will continue reporting to Jon Loba, president of BMG Nashville.

In 2020, JoJamie Hahr was promoted to senior VP of BBR Music Group, overseeing all artist project strategy, brand partnerships, strategic marketing, as well as digital and creative efforts for each of the BBR Music Group’s three aforementioned imprints.

The exec has been with BBR Music Group for eight years; previously serving as VP of promotion, and then VP of marketing, Hahr took the helm of the then-newly created marketing department at BBR Music Group, before being promoted to SVP of the label group. Prior to joining the BBR team, Hahr served as the national director of field promotion for the Valory Music Co., after being promoted from director of SE promotion and marketing. Her 20 years in the industry include stops at UMG, WSIX and WWKA.