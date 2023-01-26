Zayn Malik Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

British singer-songwriter Zayn Malik has signed with UTA for representation across music, film and television, among other areas, Variety has exclusively learned.

The former One Direction member’s last full-length effort was 2021’s “Nobody Is Listening,” and before that, he released 2018’s “Icarus Falls,” and 2016’s “Mind of Mine,” which gave way to the chart-topping and R&B-leaning single, “Pillowtalk.” Zayn is currently working on his fourth studio album, according to UTA.

In the years following “Nobody Is Listening,” Zayn released three songs; the most recent being his November cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Angel,” in honor of the late guitarist’s birthday, and “To Begin Again,” a 2021 collaboration with Ingrid Michaelson. His previous duet partners include Taylor Swift, Chris Brown, Snakehips, M.I.A., Becky G and Sia, and he has also contributed to soundtracks alongside Taylor Swift on “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” for “Fifty Shades Darker,” and Zhavia Ward on “A Whole New World,” from the 2019 live-action “Aladdin” reboot.

Outside of music, Zayn has collaborated on collections with fashion houses such as Giuseppe Zanotti and Versus Versace. Throughout his career, he has garnered a Billboard Music Award, American Music Award, MTV VMA and two Brit Award nominations.

Zayn joined One Direction in 2010 and contributed to four out of five of the boyband’s hit albums including “Up All Night,” “Take Me Home,” “Midnight Memories” and “Four,” all of which racked up multiplatinum awards across the world. The singer announced he was leaving the band in 2015, and the year following, the group went on indefinite hiatus.

Zayn is represented by Nicola Carson (ZenKai Management) and Taryn Zimmerman.