Zach Bryan Announces Spring/Summer Tour, Bypassing Ticketmaster, as Vowed

Zach Bryan performs onstage during Palomino Festival held at Brookside at the Rose Bowl on July 9, 2022 in Pasadena, California.
Michael Buckner for Variety

Zach Bryan, 2022’s breakout country star, has made good on his strongly stated vow to avoid Ticketmaster for his next tour, as he announced a spring/summer 2023 tour that will use AXS for ticketing purposes, via a “Fair AXS” registration system.

His announcement of the “Burn Burn Burn North American Tour” Thursday prominently refers to AXS throughout — while mentioning AXS’ far bigger rival, the object of his recent ire, only in a reference to the title of his latest album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live at Red Rocks).”

Bryan, who complained about ticket prices and practices over a period of months on Twitter last year, seems to have had his concerns assuaged by AXS, with systems put in place designed to keep secondary ticket sellers out of the picture and even prevent individual buyers from reselling their tickets at a profit.

Registration for a shot at getting tickets is open now through Jan. 29 at 10 p.m. ET at http://www.axs.com/zachbryan. After that, the announcement says, fans will be “randomly selected to purchase tickets” and notified via email with instructions about how to proceed, starting Feb. 13. The language emphasizes that receiving the email offer after registering is not a guarantee of being able to purchase tickets, indicating just how heavy a response Bryan is expecting to get for the shows.

The tour will take place almost entirely in indoor arenas, despite the warm weather months ahead, with exceptions being made for a two-nighter at Red Rocks Amphitheatre — where he recorded the aforementioned live album just two and a half months ago, on an unexpectedly snowy night — and seven festival dates.

After a one-off date April 15 at the Two Step Inn Festival in Texas, the tour begins in earnest May 10 at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA, and wraps up Aug. 30 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. Notable stops along the way include an evening at Los Angeles’ Crypto-com Arena near the tour’s end on Aug. 23, and a trip to New York’s Forest Hills Stadium on June 23. The Red Rocks gigs are scheduled for June 26-27.

Tickets purchased through the AXS system “cannot be transferred or resold for profit,” the announcement declares. In four cities (London, Ontario and Philadelphia, Nampa and Wichita), tickets cannot be resold, period. In all the other cities, there will be a Zach Bryan AXS Marketplace site set up where fans can sell tickets to other fans at face value only.

The 2023 tour itinerary (with festival dates marked with an asterisk):

*Apr 15                        Georgetown, TX           Two Step Inn Festival

May 10                        Charlottesville, VA        John Paul Jones Arena

May 12                        Worcester, MA             DCU Center

May 13                        Wilkes-Barre, PA          Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

May 15                        Duluth, GA                   Gas South Arena

May 19                        Houston, TX                  Toyota Center

May 20                        New Orleans, LA          Smoothie King Center

May 23                        Jacksonville, FL           VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 24                        N Charleston, SC         North Charleston Coliseum

May 26                        Albany, NY                  MVP Arena

May 28                        London, ON                 Budweiser Gardens

May 31                        Philadelphia, PA           Wells Fargo Center

June 02                       Cleveland, OH             Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

*June 03                      Lexington, KY              Railbird Festival

June 23                       New York, NY              Forest Hills Stadium

June 26                       Denver, CO                 Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 27                       Denver, CO                 Red Rocks Amphitheatre

*July 07                       Milwaukee, WI             Summerfest

*July 13                       Chicago, IL                  Windy City Smokeout

*July 14-16                  Whitefish, MT               Under The Big Sky Festival

*July 20-July 22            Cullman, AL                 Rock The South

*Aug 05                       St. Charles, IA             Hinterland Music Festival

Aug 07                        Grand Rapids, MI         Van Andel Arena

Aug 09                        Minneapolis, MN          Target Center

Aug 11                        Tulsa, OK                    BOK Center

Aug 14                        Sioux Falls, SD            Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Aug 17                        Nampa, ID                   Ford Idaho Center

Aug 19                        Las Vegas, NV             T-Mobile Arena

Aug 20                        Bakersfield, CA            Mechanics Bank Arena

Aug 21                        Oakland, CA                Oakland Arena

Aug 23                        Los Angeles, CA          Crypto.com Arena

Aug 25                        Glendale, AZ                Desert Diamond Arena

Aug 27                        Wichita, KS                  INTRUST Bank Arena

Aug 29                        Lincoln, NE                  Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 30                        Kansas City, MO          T-Mobile Center

