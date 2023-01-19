Zach Bryan Announces Spring/Summer Tour, Bypassing Ticketmaster, as Vowed

Zach Bryan, 2022’s breakout country star, has made good on his strongly stated vow to avoid Ticketmaster for his next tour, as he announced a spring/summer 2023 tour that will use AXS for ticketing purposes, via a “Fair AXS” registration system.

His announcement of the “Burn Burn Burn North American Tour” Thursday prominently refers to AXS throughout — while mentioning AXS’ far bigger rival, the object of his recent ire, only in a reference to the title of his latest album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live at Red Rocks).”

Bryan, who complained about ticket prices and practices over a period of months on Twitter last year, seems to have had his concerns assuaged by AXS, with systems put in place designed to keep secondary ticket sellers out of the picture and even prevent individual buyers from reselling their tickets at a profit.

Registration for a shot at getting tickets is open now through Jan. 29 at 10 p.m. ET at http://www.axs.com/zachbryan. After that, the announcement says, fans will be “randomly selected to purchase tickets” and notified via email with instructions about how to proceed, starting Feb. 13. The language emphasizes that receiving the email offer after registering is not a guarantee of being able to purchase tickets, indicating just how heavy a response Bryan is expecting to get for the shows.

The tour will take place almost entirely in indoor arenas, despite the warm weather months ahead, with exceptions being made for a two-nighter at Red Rocks Amphitheatre — where he recorded the aforementioned live album just two and a half months ago, on an unexpectedly snowy night — and seven festival dates.

After a one-off date April 15 at the Two Step Inn Festival in Texas, the tour begins in earnest May 10 at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA, and wraps up Aug. 30 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. Notable stops along the way include an evening at Los Angeles’ Crypto-com Arena near the tour’s end on Aug. 23, and a trip to New York’s Forest Hills Stadium on June 23. The Red Rocks gigs are scheduled for June 26-27.

Tickets purchased through the AXS system “cannot be transferred or resold for profit,” the announcement declares. In four cities (London, Ontario and Philadelphia, Nampa and Wichita), tickets cannot be resold, period. In all the other cities, there will be a Zach Bryan AXS Marketplace site set up where fans can sell tickets to other fans at face value only.

The 2023 tour itinerary (with festival dates marked with an asterisk):

*Apr 15 Georgetown, TX Two Step Inn Festival

May 10 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

May 12 Worcester, MA DCU Center

May 13 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

May 15 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

May 19 Houston, TX Toyota Center

May 20 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

May 23 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 24 N Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum

May 26 Albany, NY MVP Arena

May 28 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

May 31 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

June 02 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

*June 03 Lexington, KY Railbird Festival

June 23 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium

June 26 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 27 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

*July 07 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

*July 13 Chicago, IL Windy City Smokeout

*July 14-16 Whitefish, MT Under The Big Sky Festival

*July 20-July 22 Cullman, AL Rock The South

*Aug 05 St. Charles, IA Hinterland Music Festival

Aug 07 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Aug 09 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Aug 11 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Aug 14 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Aug 17 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center

Aug 19 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Aug 20 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena

Aug 21 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

Aug 23 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Aug 25 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

Aug 27 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

Aug 29 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 30 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center