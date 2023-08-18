Zach Bryan Reveals Kacey Musgraves and Lumineers Make Featured Appearances on Imminent 16-Track Album

Zach Bryan’s upcoming self-titled album, due out Sept. 25, looks to be shorter than his 2022 blockbuster breakout “American Heartbreak” — it will be a manageable 16 tracks, compared to the previous release’s juggernaut 24. But it will be much bigger on features, with four prominent cameos just revealed by the singer-songwriter in his social media.

In posts the artist put up Friday, Bryan established that he has unassailable taste in roots-oriented guest stars, with Kacey Musgraves, the Lumineers, Sierra Ferrell and the duo the War and Treaty all set to be featured on his sophomore studio album for Warner Records, “Zach Bryan.”

Bryan also said that he wrote and produced the entire 16-song effort, which is a good bet to be one of the biggest releases of 2023.

“Really proud to call the writing and production on somethin’ all mine,” Bryan wrote. “Thank y’all for your patience, I didn’t make this album to appease people who will never be happy anyways, I made it for my people, hope everyone has a good weekend.”

So far, there have been no official announcements of the album outside of what has come through Bryan, who has styled himself as a very DIY kind of guy. Warner has confirmed the (self-) title and imminent release date.

Although some of the artists on the album had been teased or rumored, the inclusion of Musgraves on the album comes as the track list’s biggest surprise.

This will actually mark Bryan’s fourth studio album, since he had two independent releases before signing with Warner for “American Heartbreak,” which spent months in the top 10 after coming out in May 2022.

He is currently on a tour that is notable largely for circumventing any venues where he would have to sell tickets through Ticketmaster. His most recent digital release, which came out on Christmas Day, was titled “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live from Red Rocks).”

The track list:

1. “Fear & Friday’s (Poem)”

2. “Overtime”

3. “Summertime’s Close”

4. “East Side of Sorrow”

5. “Hey Driver (ft. War and Treaty)”

6. “Fear and Fridays”

7. “Ticking”

8. “Holy Roller (ft. Sierra Ferrell)”

9. “Jake’s Piano/Long Island”

10. “El Dorado”

11. “I Remember Everything (ft. Kacey Musgraves)”

12. “Tourniquet”

13. “Spotless (ft. The Lumineers)”

14. “Tradesman”

15. “Smaller Acts”

16. “Oklahoman Son”