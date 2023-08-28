Zach Bryan Announces 10-Month Tour for 2024; Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow Among the Openers for Stadium Shows

×
Having just wrapped up a short tour of U.S. arenas, Zach Bryan has plans to go much bigger in 2024, both in tour length and, in several cases, venue size. The singer-songwriter announced the “Quittin Time Tour” tour Monday, an outing that will see him on the road ffrom March through December, hitting arenas most of the way but also making a good number of stops in stadiums.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Sheryl Crow, whom most music fans are used to seeing as longtime headliners, are among the artists set to open shows for the 27-year-old phenomenon in stadiums along the routing. Other openers include Turnpike Troubadours, Sierra Ferrell (who has a featured appearance on Bryan’s just-released album), the Middle East, Matt Maeson and Levi Turner (who is signed to Bryan’s label and is the one constant among the openers on the tour).

The news comes right on the heels of the self-titled album “Zach Bryan” being released by Warner Records this past Friday, and the close of the “Burn, Burn, Burn Tour” over the weekend.

The tour is being promoted by AEG Presents, as Bryan continues to avoid using Ticketmaster, a service he has railed against on social media and even in a live album title.

Despite the 10-month length of the tour, it is missing a few major markets — notably southern California, where Bryan just played a sold-out show at Crypto.com Arena five nights ago — which might lead to a suspicion that not all the tour dates have been filled in just yet.

Where Bryan is playing arenas instead of stadiums, most of those cities are getting two-night stands from the singer, including the tour-opening gigs March 6-7 in Chicago and the closing stint Dec. 13-14 in his hometown of Tulsa.

The stadium appearances include shows in the greater Dallas area, the Boston area, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Minneapolis. Isbell will be joining the tour in Tampa, Arlington, TX, and Foxborough, MA. Crow is on the bill in Atlanta.

As with his just-completed tour, Bryan is expected to keep a tight lid on ticket resale possibilities. In advance of tickets going on sale, fans will need to pre-register here in hopes of getting a presale code. The presale for ticketing begins Sept. 6 for those who are sent the code.

The full 2024 tour itinerary for Bryan:

March 06         Chicago, IL                   United Center *^

March 07          Chicago, IL                   United Center *^

March 09         Pittsburgh, PA              PPG Paints Arena *^

March 10          Buffalo, NY                   KeyBank Center *^

March 12          State College, PA         Bryce Jordan Center *^

March 14          Newark, NJ                   Prudential Center *^

March 15          Newark, NJ                   Prudential Center *^

March 17         Toronto, ON                  Scotiabank Arena *^

March 18          Toronto, ON                  Scotiabank Arena *^

March 20          Milwaukee, WI              Fiserv Forum *^

March 22          Birmingham, AL            Legacy Arena at the BJCC *^

March 25          Washington, D.C.         Capital One Arena *^

March 27          Brooklyn, NY                Barclays Center *^

March 28          Brooklyn, NY                Barclays Center *^

April 26            Des Moines, IA            Wells Fargo Arena *^

April 29             Omaha, NE                  CHI Health Center *^

May 02             St. Louis, MO               Enterprise Center *^

May 05           Greenville, SC              Bon Secours Wellness Arena *^

May 06             Greenville, SC              Bon Secours Wellness Arena *^

May 09             Knoxville, TN                Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center *^

May 13            North Little Rock, AR    Simmons Bank Arena *^

May 14             North Little Rock, AR    Simmons Bank Arena *^

May 17            Oklahoma City, OK       Paycom Center *^

May 18             Oklahoma City, OK       Paycom Center *^

June 07           Las Vegas, NV             T-Mobile Arena #^

June 08           Las Vegas, NV              T-Mobile Arena #^

June 15           Denver, CO                  Empower Field at Mile High #^

June 22            Columbus, OH              Buckeye Country Superfest

June 26            Foxborough, MA           Gillette Stadium +^

July 30             San Antonio, TX            AT&T Center @^

July 31             San Antonio, TX            AT&T Center @^

August 03         Greensboro, NC           Greensboro Coliseum @^

August 04         Greensboro, NC           Greensboro Coliseum @^

August 07         Philadelphia, PA          Lincoln Financial Field %^

August 10         Atlanta, GA                   Mercedes-Benz Stadium !^

August 14         Tampa, FL                    Raymond James Stadium +^

August 17         Arlington, TX                 AT&T Stadium +^

August 20         Kansas City, MO           T-Mobile Center @^

August 24         Minneapolis, MN          U.S. Bank Stadium %^

August 25         Grand Forks, ND          Alerus Center @^

November 17    Edmonton, AB              Rogers Place @^

November 18    Edmonton, AB              Rogers Place @^

November 20    Vancouver, BC             Rogers Arena @^

November 22    Tacoma, WA                Tacoma Dome @^

November 23    Tacoma, WA                Tacoma Dome @^

November 26    Portland, OR                Moda Center @^

November 27    Portland, OR                Moda Center @^

November 29    Sacramento, CA          Golden 1 Center @^

December 03    Glendale, AZ                Desert Diamond Arena @^

December 04    Glendale, AZ                Desert Diamond Arena @^

December 06    Salt Lake City, UT        Delta Center @^

December 07    Salt Lake City, UT        Delta Center @^

December 13    Tulsa, OK                     BOK Center @^

December 14    Tulsa, OK                     BOK Center @^

Support Acts:

* The Middle East

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Turnpike Troubadours

Sheryl Crow

# Sierra Ferrell

Matt Maeson

Levi Turner

