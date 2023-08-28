Zach Bryan Announces 10-Month Tour for 2024; Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow Among the Openers for Stadium Shows

Having just wrapped up a short tour of U.S. arenas, Zach Bryan has plans to go much bigger in 2024, both in tour length and, in several cases, venue size. The singer-songwriter announced the “Quittin Time Tour” tour Monday, an outing that will see him on the road ffrom March through December, hitting arenas most of the way but also making a good number of stops in stadiums.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Sheryl Crow, whom most music fans are used to seeing as longtime headliners, are among the artists set to open shows for the 27-year-old phenomenon in stadiums along the routing. Other openers include Turnpike Troubadours, Sierra Ferrell (who has a featured appearance on Bryan’s just-released album), the Middle East, Matt Maeson and Levi Turner (who is signed to Bryan’s label and is the one constant among the openers on the tour).

The news comes right on the heels of the self-titled album “Zach Bryan” being released by Warner Records this past Friday, and the close of the “Burn, Burn, Burn Tour” over the weekend.

The tour is being promoted by AEG Presents, as Bryan continues to avoid using Ticketmaster, a service he has railed against on social media and even in a live album title.

Despite the 10-month length of the tour, it is missing a few major markets — notably southern California, where Bryan just played a sold-out show at Crypto.com Arena five nights ago — which might lead to a suspicion that not all the tour dates have been filled in just yet.

Where Bryan is playing arenas instead of stadiums, most of those cities are getting two-night stands from the singer, including the tour-opening gigs March 6-7 in Chicago and the closing stint Dec. 13-14 in his hometown of Tulsa.

The stadium appearances include shows in the greater Dallas area, the Boston area, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Minneapolis. Isbell will be joining the tour in Tampa, Arlington, TX, and Foxborough, MA. Crow is on the bill in Atlanta.

As with his just-completed tour, Bryan is expected to keep a tight lid on ticket resale possibilities. In advance of tickets going on sale, fans will need to pre-register here in hopes of getting a presale code. The presale for ticketing begins Sept. 6 for those who are sent the code.

The full 2024 tour itinerary for Bryan:

March 06 Chicago, IL United Center *^

March 07 Chicago, IL United Center *^

March 09 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena *^

March 10 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center *^

March 12 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center *^

March 14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center *^

March 15 Newark, NJ Prudential Center *^

March 17 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena *^

March 18 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena *^

March 20 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum *^

March 22 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC *^

March 25 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena *^

March 27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center *^

March 28 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center *^

April 26 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena *^

April 29 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center *^

May 02 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center *^

May 05 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena *^

May 06 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena *^

May 09 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center *^

May 13 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena *^

May 14 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena *^

May 17 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center *^

May 18 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center *^

June 07 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena #^

June 08 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena #^

June 15 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High #^

June 22 Columbus, OH Buckeye Country Superfest

June 26 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium +^

July 30 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center @^

July 31 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center @^

August 03 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum @^

August 04 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum @^

August 07 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field %^

August 10 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium !^

August 14 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium +^

August 17 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium +^

August 20 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center @^

August 24 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium %^

August 25 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center @^

November 17 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place @^

November 18 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place @^

November 20 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena @^

November 22 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome @^

November 23 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome @^

November 26 Portland, OR Moda Center @^

November 27 Portland, OR Moda Center @^

November 29 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center @^

December 03 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena @^

December 04 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena @^

December 06 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center @^

December 07 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center @^

December 13 Tulsa, OK BOK Center @^

December 14 Tulsa, OK BOK Center @^

Support Acts:

* The Middle East

+ Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

% Turnpike Troubadours

! Sheryl Crow

# Sierra Ferrell

@ Matt Maeson

^ Levi Turner