Young Thug to Drop New Album ‘Business Is Business’ From Jail

Young Thug’s new album is called “Business Is Business” and will be released tonight, the incarcerated rapper confirmed via social media on Thursday.

The album’s black-and-white cover art shows Thug in a courtroom with his co-defendants sitting beside him on either side. The set will be the Atlanta-bred rapper’s first full-length release since 2021’s “Punk,” and will also be his first project since he was arrested and jailed on RICO charges with fellow rapper Gunna and dozens of others in a massive gang indictment.

Following Thug’s announcement, producer Metro Boomin shared the shared album art on Twitter and captioned the post: “BUSINESS IS BUSINESS AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE TONIGHT!! … FREE TWIN. I LOVE YOU.” Thug’s album also saw support from Drake, 21 Savage, Coi Leray and others who shared the album’s cryptic countdown on their social media pages a few days prior to its official announcement.

Gunna also recently shared his first album since their arrest — a collection of 15 songs with no features titled “A Gift & a Curse” — though he was released from jail in December after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy.

Thug and other alleged members of the Young Slime Life gang — which is similar to the name of Young Thug’s independent label, Young Stoner Life — were charged with a multitude of crimes including charges of murder, drug and gun possession, witness intimidation, carjacking, robbery, theft and drug dealing. The indictment included 28 total defendants affiliated with YSL, and charged them with 56 counts related to gang activity and racketeering; the indictment alleged that Gunna committed felonies including receiving stolen property and drug possession with intent to distribute.