Wrabel on Writing Pride Anthem ‘Turn Up the Love’ and Combatting LGBTQ Hate: ‘You Can’t Invalidate an Existence’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Musician Wrabel remembers being in Nashville at a queer event not long after Tennesse Gov. Bill Lee introduced anti-LGBTQ legislation, including unprecedented bans on drag performances.

“There [were] 15-20 drag queens singing ‘I’m Every Woman,’ just full sobbing,” Wrabel told Variety. “It struck me there…that even in the midst of this legislation being passed, [the] event was filled with joy, smiling, laughing, crying, dancing and singing.”

For Wrabel, seeing that the community could “still dance, fight, sing and feel that connection” in the midst of such dark times stood as a reminder of the strength encompassed by LGBTQ people.

This year’s Pride month is ever important amid the growing presence of anti-LGBTQ legislation in the U.S. Hate aimed toward the community is high, something which Wrabel believes comes from a place of “fear.”

“I think a lot [of the attacks] come from fear,” the 34-year-old Los Angeles-based artist said. “It’s this fear of the unknown, or something you don’t understand. They want it to not exist, to completely invalidate queer people.”

Because of that, Wrabel reveals it was important for him to join AT&T’s Pride campaign, “Turn Up the Love,” to “offer hope” for the queer community. “I try to hold that weight and offer hope however and whenever I can, and this song was a beautiful phone call that allowed me to do that,” he said. “The intention behind the campaign is something I am very passionate about. Anything I can do for the queer community, it’s a fast yes for me. Always.”

Wrabel’s “Turn Up the Love” track benefits The Trevor Project, with all streaming proceeds going toward the nonprofit organization that serves as a mental health resource for LGBTQ people. “There are times in my life when I needed help and didn’t know how to reach out for it,” Wrabel said. “I’m so thankful we have beautiful resources like The Trevor Project…I think it’s absolutely priceless.”

Though the political fate in the U.S. is alarming, Wrabel believes that the “resiliency and unity” of queer people will override any conflict the community may face. “They can’t win because you can’t invalidate an existence,” he said. “You can’t squash something that is real and true, and we won’t let it happen.”