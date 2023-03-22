WK Entertainment Launches Film Studios With Music Content and Podcast Production (EXCLUSIVE)

After successfully producing several in-house music videos — including “Luces” by Fuego, Polima Westcoast and Roy Woods, “Extraños” by Gera Demara and CNCO, and “Teikirisi” by Ely Blancarte — WK Entertainment is launching Korporation Films.

The new division will produce music videos, podcasts and offer a range of services that will incorporate music, film, TV, and innovative content. The new division will be run by Horacio Rodriguez, WK Entertainment’s head of music and WK Records label head, alongside the newly appointed VP of Korporation, Anita Tillero, who also serves as creative director for WK Entertainment and Records, respectively.

In addition, the company is debuting a bi-weekly podcast series hosted by Tillero called “The Kreator Behind” that aims to examine the career trajectory of each of its guests. The first 10-episode season premieres on March 23 with the inaugural episode featuring CNCO member Zabdiel de Jesus for “open and honest conversations” about his success in the Latin Amercian boyband, according to a press release.

Additional guests include Despierta America’s VP and Executive Producer, Luz María Doria, as well as Venezuelan director and writer, Nuno Gomez, among others. See a teaser trailer for “The Kreator Behind” below.

“Korporation Films is the next natural step for WK Entertainment and WK Records,” said WK Entertainment CEO Walter Kolm. “We’ve continuously worked to expand our reach as a company into additional content verticals, and with the launch of Korporation Films, we’re diversifying our portfolio by producing our own music videos, launching an industry podcast, and more to be announced in the near future.”

Kolm launched WK Entertainment in 2012 to manage the careers of beloved global acts like Maluma, Prince Royce, CNCO and Carlos Vives, among others. By 2020, the management company had branched out into a record label — distributed by the Orchard — with artists Alex Rose, Foreign Teck (whose production credits range from Post Malone, DaBaby and Tory Lanez), Seven Kayne and Colombian rapper Cheo Gallego.