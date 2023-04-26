Dave Matthews, George Strait, Jack Johnson, Emmylou Harris Among 16 Names Added to Willie Nelson Birthday Tribute at Bowl

The guest list for Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday all-star concerts at the Hollywood Bowl has been significantly expanded. Sixteen additional names were announced Wednesday for the already packed two-night lineup, representing a roughly 50% expansion of a bill that was advertised with 30 stars when it first went on sale — and immediately sold out — in January.

Newly added stars from the worlds of rock, country and other genres include Dave Matthews, Emmylou Harris, Jack Johnson and fellow Texans George Strait and Gary Clark Jr.

Nelson’s sole surviving fellow Highwayman, Kris Kristofferson, has also been appointed to the lineup. The son of one of those Highwaymen, Shooter Jennings, is joining the bill as well. Others freshly named to appear this Saturday or Sunday include Dwight Yoakam, Stephen Stills, Rodney Crowell, Booker T. Jones, Buddy Cannon, Daniel Lanois, Jamey Johnson, Waylon Payne and Lily Meola.

The “or” in regards to the two weekend shows is pertinent there, as most of the 45-plus artists will only appear either Saturday or Sunday and not both. Tickets for both nights were sold only as a two-night package, festival-style.

Nelson turns 90 on Saturday.

Those announced during the initial rollout in January include Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Chris Stapleton (who will be doing double duty at the Nelson tribute and Stagecoach this weekend), Kacey Musgraves, the Chicks, Miranda Lambert, Beck, Ziggy Marley, Tom Jones, Sturgill Simpson, the Lumineers, Sheryl Crow, Billy Strings, Norah Jones, Tyler Childers, Margo Price, Bob Weir, the Avett Brothers, Allison Russell, Leon Bridges, Norah Jones, Warren Haynes, Lukas Nelson, Charley Crockett, Lyle Lovett, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rosanne Cash, Orville Peck, Edie Brickell, Particle Kid and Warren Haynes.

The shows are being presented by Blackbird Presents and Live Nation Hewitt-Silva. Blackbird Presents usually releases home video presentations of its tribute events, so it’s expected these two nights will be filmed for eventual release, although no plans have been announced.