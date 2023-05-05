Will.I.Am Launches Formula 1 Partnership Via Tag-Team Single With Lil Wayne

Black Eyed Peas frontman and veteran producer, entrepreneur and motor-racing enthusiast Will.I.Am has announced a partnership with Formula 1 that he’s launching with a new single with Lil Wayne titled, naturally enough, “The Formula.”

Will is Formula 1’s new Global Artist in Residence, and the 2023 FIA Formula 1 championship season will see the release of more F1-inspired tracks as part of a Global Artist in Residence alliance, culminating in a new Will.I.Am solo album slated for the fall of 2023.

“The Formula” is the first music to be released and will also be featured within the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix broadcast on May 7.

“It’s a thrill to merge my passions – high-performance auto racing and music – in this pioneering alliance,” Will.I.Am says. “Our goal is to shatter traditional boundaries by fusing music and racing, creating unforgettable experiences that introduce new fans to the excitement of F1 and showcasing the world’s finest artists and performers.”

This new single also paves the way for the release of Will.I.Am’s fifth full-length solo album, and his first since 2013’s top 10 charting “#willpower,” which featured the Hot 100 hit “Scream & Shout” featuring Britney Spears.

In 2020, Will helmed the Black Eyed Peas’ “Translation” album, a move into Latin music territory featuring J Balvin, Maluma, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Shakira, El Alfa, Piso 21 and Becky G. The album featured such popular tracks as “Mamacita,”“Girl Like Me” and “Ritmo,” with the latter becoming a major Latin hit and appearing on the soundtrack to “Bad Boys 3.”