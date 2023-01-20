‘Whitney Houston Hotel’ to Be Launched by Singer’s Estate, Primary Wave and Sony During Grammy Week

The estate of Whitney Houston and Primary Wave will continue to honor the singer with a Grammy-week-long event to celebrate Houston’s 60th birthday, career and life with the “Whitney Houston Hotel,” presented by Sony, with additional sponsors M·A·C Cosmetics, Proflowers, and City National Bank.

Taking place at the W Hotel in Hollywood, the week’s events will include Sony’s 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge, a memorabilia exhibit featuring photos of Houston as well as several iconic gowns worn throughout her legendary career, a pop-up shop with exclusive merch, electronics and more.

Two days of live music will feature performances from a variety of artists that will include a medley of their hits as well as their favorite Whitney song. The lineup includes Grammy winner Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child, actress and Grammy-nominated singer Amber Riley, Warner Records artists Baby Tate and Teddy Swims, Def Jam Recordings’ Coco Jones, artist-songwriter Georgia Ku, Republic Records artist Kiana Ledé, Capitol Records’ latest signing Natalie Jane, and others.

Saturday night will roll out a pre-Grammy party with a special guest DJ, co-hosted by Primary Wave Music and the Estate of Whitney E. Houston.

Below is a full schedule of the Grammy-week residency at the Whitney Houston Hotel taking place at the W Hotel in Hollywood.



Wednesday, February 1

Official unveiling of the WH-Whitney Houston Hotel

Opening of the Sony’s 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge

Opening of the Whitney Houston Pop-Up Retail Shop

Opening of the Whitney Houston Gallery featuring rare and iconic photos,

as well as several gowns worn by Whitney throughout her career

Thursday, February 2

Sony’s 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge

Artist Showcases

VIP seating area by invitation only

General Admission open to the public

Friday, February 3

Sony’s 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge

Whitney Houston Brunch and Panel Discussion

Panel hosted by Kevin Frazier

Brunch curated by Award-winning Chef Deborah VanTrece of “VanTrece Hospitality Group”

Artist Showcases

Saturday, February 4

Primary Wave 16th Annual Pre-Grammy Carpet & Party