Wet Leg, Sudan Archives and More Win Big at 2023 A2IM Libera Awards

Wet Leg took home record of the year for their self-titled debut studio album at this year’s Liberas Awards, also winning for video of the year (for “Ur Mum”), best alternative rock record, best remix (for “Too Late Now — the Soulwax Remix”) and the marketing genius award. Presented by A2IM (The American Association of Independent Music, Inc.), the ceremony took place on June 15 in New York City’s Town Hall in midtown.
Past record of the year winners include Arctic Monkeys, Bon Iver, Arcade Fire, Alabama Shakes, the War on Drugs, Big Thief, Phoebe Bridgers and the 2022 winner, Japanese Breakfast. Wet Leg’s sweep follows several major nominations and wins for the duo’s debut record, which also scored them their first Brit awards and a pair of Grammys.
They also won in the breakthrough artist category at last year’s Libera Awards, though the 2023 crown went to Sudan Archives (Stones Throw Records). The self-taught violinist also claimed best R&B record for the groovy “Natural Brown Prom Queen.”
Atlanta rapper Killer Mike was honored with the humanitarian award, and Bandcamp was celebrated as this year’s independent champion. See below for a full list of winners.
The program was anchored by comedian Hannibal Buress who doubled as host and musical guest. Elsewhere, the night-time event delivered performances from a diverse lineup comprised of Grammy-nominated artists Margo Price, and Shemekia Copeland, Latin Grammy-nominated artist Gaby Moreno, plus Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn, Sudan Archives, Seratones, Tamtam, Marshall Allen and the Sun Ra Arkestra, along with Martha Reeves.
The 2023 Libera Awards served as the grand finale of A2IM’s Indie Week — a three-day music conference and networking summit centered on maximizing the global impact of independent music. The convention consisted of thought-provoking leadership panels and keynotes; topics of conversation included the music streaming ecosystem, the globalization of non-English genres, AI in music, and much more.
A2IM is an organization that aims to strengthen the independent recorded music sector with support from a broad coalition of nearly 700 Independently-owned American music labels.
2023 Libera Awards Winners:
Record of the Year
Wet Leg – Wet Leg (Domino Recording Co.)
Label of the Year (5 or fewer employees)
Innovative Leisure
Label of the Year (6-14 employees) presented by BeatBread
Captured Tracks
Label of the Year (15 or more employees) presented by Merlin
Partisan Records
A2IM Humanitarian Award
Killer Mike
Independent Champion
Bandcamp
Video of the Year presented by YouTube Music
Wet Leg – “Ur Mum” (Domino Recording Co.)
Breakthrough Artist/Release
Sudan Archives (Stones Throw Records)
Best Alternative Rock Record presented by NME
Wet Leg – Wet Leg (Domino Recording Co.)
Best American Roots Record
Angel Olsen – Big Time (Jagjaguwar)
Best Blues Record
Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator Records)
Best Classical Record
Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn – Pigments (Merge Records)
Best Country Record
Plains – I Walked With You A Ways (ANTI-)
Best Dance Record
Bicep – Water (Ninja Tune)
Best Electronic Record presented by Ingrooves
ODESZA – The Last Goodbye (Ninja Tune/Foreign Family Collective)
Best Folk Record presented by Folk Alliance International
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You (4AD)
Best Global Record presented by Redeye Worldwide
Rodrigo y Gabriela – Weird Fishes/Arpeggi (ATO Records)
Best Heavy Record
black midi – Hellfire (Rough Trade Records)
Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record presented by Virgin Music
Kenny Beats – LOUIE (XL Recordings)
Run The Jewels – RTJ CU4TRO (BMG)
Best Jazz Record
Kamasi Washington – The Garden Path (Young)
Best Latin Record
Helado Negro – Ya No Astoy Aquí (4AD)
Best Live/Livestream Act
Low – Live (Sub Pop Records)
Best Outlier Record
NNAMDÏ – Please Have A Seat (Secretly Canadian/Sooper Records)
Best Pop Record
MUNA – MUNA (Saddest Factory Records)
Best Punk Record
The Linda Lindas – Growing Up (Epitaph)
Best R&B Record presented by Tunecore
Sudan Archives – Natural Brown Prom Queen (Stones Throw Records)
Best Re-Issue
Fela Kuti – Fela with Ginger Baker Live! (Partisan Records)
Best Remix
Wet Leg – “Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)” (Domino Recording Co.)
Best Rock Record
Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia (Partisan Records)
Best Short-Form Video
Toro y Moi – MAHAL TikTok series (Dead Oceans)
Best Singer-Songwriter Record
Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow (Sub Pop Records)
Best Soul/Funk Record
Lee Fields – Sentimental Fool (Daptone Records)
Best Spiritual Record
Montell Fish – JAMIE (Lord’s Child)
Self-Released Record of the Year
Sarah Davachi – Two Sisters (Late Music)
Best Sync Usage
Stereolab – “A Flower Called Nowhere” in Atlanta (Warp Records)
Creative Packaging
Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There, Deluxe (Ninja Tune)
Marketing Genius
Wet Leg – Wet Leg (Domino Recording Co.)