Wet Leg, Sudan Archives and More Win Big at 2023 A2IM Libera Awards

Wet Leg took home record of the year for their self-titled debut studio album at this year’s Liberas Awards, also winning for video of the year (for “Ur Mum”), best alternative rock record, best remix (for “Too Late Now — the Soulwax Remix”) and the marketing genius award. Presented by A2IM (The American Association of Independent Music, Inc.), the ceremony took place on June 15 in New York City’s Town Hall in midtown.

Past record of the year winners include Arctic Monkeys, Bon Iver, Arcade Fire, Alabama Shakes, the War on Drugs, Big Thief, Phoebe Bridgers and the 2022 winner, Japanese Breakfast. Wet Leg’s sweep follows several major nominations and wins for the duo’s debut record, which also scored them their first Brit awards and a pair of Grammys.

They also won in the breakthrough artist category at last year’s Libera Awards, though the 2023 crown went to Sudan Archives (Stones Throw Records). The self-taught violinist also claimed best R&B record for the groovy “Natural Brown Prom Queen.”

Atlanta rapper Killer Mike was honored with the humanitarian award, and Bandcamp was celebrated as this year’s independent champion. See below for a full list of winners.

The program was anchored by comedian Hannibal Buress who doubled as host and musical guest. Elsewhere, the night-time event delivered performances from a diverse lineup comprised of Grammy-nominated artists Margo Price, and Shemekia Copeland, Latin Grammy-nominated artist Gaby Moreno, plus Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn, Sudan Archives, Seratones, Tamtam, Marshall Allen and the Sun Ra Arkestra, along with Martha Reeves.

Host and musical performer Hannibal Buress at the 2023 A2IM Libera Awards. (Courtesy of Nick Karp)

The 2023 Libera Awards served as the grand finale of A2IM’s Indie Week — a three-day music conference and networking summit centered on maximizing the global impact of independent music. The convention consisted of thought-provoking leadership panels and keynotes; topics of conversation included the music streaming ecosystem, the globalization of non-English genres, AI in music, and much more.

A2IM is an organization that aims to strengthen the independent recorded music sector with support from a broad coalition of nearly 700 Independently-owned American music labels.

2023 Libera Awards Winners:

Record of the Year

Wet Leg – Wet Leg (Domino Recording Co.)

Label of the Year (5 or fewer employees)

Innovative Leisure

Label of the Year (6-14 employees) presented by BeatBread

Captured Tracks

Label of the Year (15 or more employees) presented by Merlin

Partisan Records

A2IM Humanitarian Award

Killer Mike

Independent Champion

Bandcamp

Video of the Year presented by YouTube Music

Wet Leg – “Ur Mum” (Domino Recording Co.)

Breakthrough Artist/Release

Sudan Archives (Stones Throw Records)

Best Alternative Rock Record presented by NME

Wet Leg – Wet Leg (Domino Recording Co.)

Best American Roots Record

Angel Olsen – Big Time (Jagjaguwar)

Best Blues Record

Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far (Alligator Records)

Best Classical Record

Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn – Pigments (Merge Records)

Best Country Record

Plains – I Walked With You A Ways (ANTI-)

Best Dance Record

Bicep – Water (Ninja Tune)

Best Electronic Record presented by Ingrooves

ODESZA – The Last Goodbye (Ninja Tune/Foreign Family Collective)

Best Folk Record presented by Folk Alliance International

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You (4AD)

Best Global Record presented by Redeye Worldwide

Rodrigo y Gabriela – Weird Fishes/Arpeggi (ATO Records)

Best Heavy Record

black midi – Hellfire (Rough Trade Records)

Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record presented by Virgin Music

Kenny Beats – LOUIE (XL Recordings)

Run The Jewels – RTJ CU4TRO (BMG)

Best Jazz Record

Kamasi Washington – The Garden Path (Young)

Best Latin Record

Helado Negro – Ya No Astoy Aquí (4AD)

Best Live/Livestream Act

Low – Live (Sub Pop Records)

Best Outlier Record

NNAMDÏ – Please Have A Seat (Secretly Canadian/Sooper Records)

Best Pop Record

MUNA – MUNA (Saddest Factory Records)

Best Punk Record

The Linda Lindas – Growing Up (Epitaph)

Best R&B Record presented by Tunecore

Sudan Archives – Natural Brown Prom Queen (Stones Throw Records)

Best Re-Issue

Fela Kuti – Fela with Ginger Baker Live! (Partisan Records)

Best Remix

Wet Leg – “Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)” (Domino Recording Co.)

Best Rock Record

Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia (Partisan Records)

Best Short-Form Video

Toro y Moi – MAHAL TikTok series (Dead Oceans)

Best Singer-Songwriter Record

Weyes Blood – And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow (Sub Pop Records)

Best Soul/Funk Record

Lee Fields – Sentimental Fool (Daptone Records)

Best Spiritual Record

Montell Fish – JAMIE (Lord’s Child)

Self-Released Record of the Year

Sarah Davachi – Two Sisters (Late Music)

Best Sync Usage

Stereolab – “A Flower Called Nowhere” in Atlanta (Warp Records)

Creative Packaging

Black Country, New Road – Ants From Up There, Deluxe (Ninja Tune)

Marketing Genius

Wet Leg – Wet Leg (Domino Recording Co.)