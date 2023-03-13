Music Industry Moves: Warner Records Launches Dance Label Major Recordings, Led by Sam Mobarek

Warner Records today announced the launch of its first-ever flagship electronic dance music label, Major Recordings. Headed by Sam Mobarek, the label’s first signing is duo the duo Parisi, in partnership with Parlophone’s FFRR imprint. Mobarek will report to Warner Records’ co-chairman/ COO Tom Corson and co-chairman/ CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck.

Mobarek has nearly two decades of experience in branding and marketing, most recently running Mob Creative, which she also founded. Prior to Mob, Mobarek led the marketing department at Ultra Music, working with Calvin Harris, Steve Aoki, Pitbull, and deadmau5; she also ran the pop imprint Lefthook under Sony Music while still a student at New York University’s Stern School of Business, and held posts at live music company SFX (now Lifestyle) as well as Beatport. In recent months, she and her team have been working with Warner’s partners on such acts as the Blessed Madonna, Eliza Rose, Luude, Skin on Skin and more.

Corson and Bay-Schuck said: “Over the past few years, we’ve strategically built a strong presence in the dance music community and have had quite a bit of success in that space with Rüfüs Du Sol, Illenium or David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s most recent chart-topping hit, ‘I’m Good (Blue).’ Now, with Major Recordings, we’re doubling down, putting renewed energy and dedicated focus on supporting even more acts from around the world. Sam will be the driving force behind our success, helping us ensure that this music and these artists make a true global and cultural impact.”

+ Jaren Johnston and Neil Mason of the Cadillac Three have entered a new joint venture with Warner Records for their newly created, Nashville-based label War Buddha Records.

The first artist signed to the venture is singer-songwriter Rett Madison who recently supported St. Paul and the Broken Bones on select tour dates last month, and is on her own trek that includes a run of shows at SXSW 2023.

“As artists ourselves, we created War Buddha first and foremost as a home for artists,” Johnston says. “In partnering with our longtime friend Aaron Bay-Schuck, alongside Tom Corson and the stellar Warner Records team, we saw the opportunity to mix our dirt with Warner’s power to create a venture fostering both creative expression and commercial success.”

Johnston and Mason are Nashville natives and founding members of the Cadillac Three, with whom they’ve put out five albums on Big Machine Records. Both are Grammy-nominated songwriters, with Johnston’s portfolio including work with such artists as Tim McGraw and Keith Urban, and Mason having penned songs for Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Billy Gibbons and a host of others.

+ London-based independent record company Chrysalis Records has entered a new agreement with Secretly Distribution.

The global deal, which covers all physical and digital distribution for the label’s frontline releases moving forward, will include new projects from Laura Marling, Emeli Sandé, Ben Harper, William The Conqueror, the Wandering Hearts, and new signings Marika Hackman and Gia Ford, among others.

Chrysalis was originally launched in 1968 and was acquired in 2016 by Blue Raincoat Music, an artist management company, music publishing company and record label founded by Jeremy Lascelles and Robin Millar. It was re-launched as a frontline label in February 2020, marking a return to releasing new music for the first time in over two decades.

“It is a great privilege to be working with the one and only Chrysalis Records, who are independent (again), and who have released so many iconic albums over the last 55 years,” commented Darius Van Arman, co-CEO of Secretly Distribution. “The Chrysalis ethos has always been about putting artists, art and culture first, which aligns with everything that Secretly Distribution is about.”

+ Wise Music Group has signed British-Indian-American musician Anoushka Shankar to a global publishing deal in partnership with Chester Music Limited.

Shankar is a film composer and is the youngest and first female recipient of a British House of Commons Shield. She is also the first Indian musician to serve as presenter at the Grammys with seven nominations under her belt.

“It’s a pleasure to be signing with Chester Music for my future works”, said Shankar in a news release. “I look forward to expanding my compositional horizons and working with them to bring my creative voice and the sound of my instrument- the sitar- into new spaces.”

Marcus Wise, Wise Music Group CEO said: “Anoushka Shankar is a multi-faceted talent with huge potential in global media markets as well on the world’s greatest stages. We look forward to supporting her growth in these areas as both an artist and a composer.”

+ BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) will be honoring Gospel singers Tamela and David Mann and Dr. Bobby Jones at its 22nd annual Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards in Atlanta on March 30.

The private event, hosted by BMI President and CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI VP of creative (Atlanta) Catherine Brewton, will also feature special guest performances to be announced at a later date.

The ceremony will salute the songwriters and publishers of the previous year’s 25 most-performed Gospel songs in the U.S. from BMI’s repertoire. BMI’s Gospel song of the year, songwriter of the year and publisher of the year will also be named during the ceremony.