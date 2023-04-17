Music Industry Moves: Universal Music Group Nashville Ups Lori Christian and Rob Femia to Executive Roles

Universal Music Group Nashville (UMGN) has tapped Lori Christian and Rob Femia to join its executive board. Christian has been upped to executive VP of marketing, while Femia has been named executive VP of business and legal affairs for the label group consisting of Capitol Records Nashville, EMI Records Nashville, Mercury Nashville, and MCA Nashville.

Christian was formerly senior VP of marketing, a role she occupied in 2020 after leading the publicity department at UMG Nashville following the 2012 merger of EMI and UMG.

In her elevated post, she will oversee UMG Nashville’s artist development, brands and sponsorship, creative services, international marketing, and media marketing departments for the label’s artist roster. She has previously worked to launch projects for Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, and Luke Bryan, among others.

Femia has over 15 years of experience practicing entertainment law. After first joining UMG Nashville in 2013 as head of business and legal affairs, he was upped to senior VP in 2018. He’s also held roles at Sony BMG, Virgin Records/Capitol Music Group/EMI Music North America, and Atlantic Records.

+ Sony Music U.S. Latin has promoted Miami-based Esteban Geller to general manager. He will continue to report to Sony Music U.S. Latin President Alex Gallardo.

Geller previously served as senior VP of artist relations and marketing, leading artist strategy for the label’s roster that includes Becky G, Camilo, Carlos Vives, Christina Aguilera, Christian Nodal and more. In his new role, Geller will continue to helm strategic opportunities for artists, adding to the Puerto Rico and West Coast operations, radio/promotions, video commissioning, and Sony Music U.S. Latin’s relationship with management companies.

“Latin music has become a respected mainstream genre, and I’m honored to have experienced this development every step of the way at Sony,” commented Geller. “This wouldn’t be possible without our incredible and passionate staff, managers and amazing artists. Every project is so important to us, and we approach each artist with the same care and diligence. Much appreciation to Alex and Afo [Verde] that have entrusted me to not only develop music releases, but most important artists careers.”

Gallardo added, “Esteban is one of the most dynamic, savvy, energetic, and enthusiastic executives in the business. He has played a key role in our expansion and the sustained success of countless acts. He’s a true team player who doesn’t just envision big ideas; he actively executes them at the highest level.”

+ Lynsey Wollaston has been named the new VP and general manager for European festivals at AEG Europe.

Wollaston is bringing over 16 years of commercial and operations experience to oversee the European team’s day-to-day operations. She will help to develop and support the strategic vision for the division across AEG’s roster of festivals, including American Express Presents BST Hyde Park and Luno Presents All Points East in London, Rock en Seine in Paris, and AEG’s newest festival, Bristol-based Forwards.

“As we gear up for the busy festival season ahead, I look forward to working with Wollaston to deliver the best-in-class events for which we are renowned, and to growing the festivals division of the business,” said Jim King, AEG European Festivals CEO.

Prior to joining AEG, Wollaston held the role of managing director of festivals and events at Vision Nine Group and previously served as the global operations director at IMG (Arts, Entertainment and Culinary).

+ BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) has hired Elice Cuff-Campbell as senior director of media relations to lead the communications efforts of BMI’s Nashville and Austin offices. She will report to Liz Fischer, BMI’s senior VP of corporate communications and marketing, and work closely with Nashville Creative VP, Clay Bradley.

Cuff-Campbell will also oversee media relations for BMI Nashville’s numerous events, including showcases, No. 1 parties, award shows, festivals and more. Prior to joining BMI, Cuff-Campbell was a senior publicist at the Green Room PR company, working for such high-profile artists as Dierks Bentley, Lady A, the War And Treaty and more. She’s also a member of the Academy of Country Music (ACM) and Country Music Association (CMA) and is part of the GrammyU mentorship program.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Elice to BMI,” said Fischer. “Her knowledge of the Nashville music community is second to none, as is her enthusiasm for music and songwriting. She will be a wonderful partner to our Nashville Creative team, helping to highlight the many ways they support BMI’s unmatched roster of songwriters, composers and publishers.”

+ Concord‘s international music publishing division has made a series of adjustments to its executive team. The company’s president of international publishing, John Minch, will transition into the role of executive director of publishing, while Jeff Van Driel has been promoted to general manager of international operations in London.

Minch will leave his post as the day-to-day manager of international publishing operations to refocus on the rights held by Concord songwriters and composers. “I’ll work on projects and with clients that I have had a close relationship with, but it is time to make way, after nearly twenty-five years,” said Minch in a statement. “It’s a pity, I am only just starting to understand what I am doing. But it’s time to put my feet up and light a cheroot. I am hugely grateful to Concord for the freedom and encouragement they have given me over the last seven years and for encouraging me to continue to represent Concord and our composers and writers on industry associations.”

Van Driel will move from Concord’s U.S. headquarters in Nashville to London and will be responsible for Minch’s music publishing operations duties as well as the European operations of all of Concord’s businesses. Minch will continue to report directly to Jim Selby, Chief Publishing Officer and Van Driel will report to CEO Vic Zaraya.

“I am honored and excited to be taking on this role for Concord,” commented Van Driel. “Given Concord’s rapid and disciplined growth, there are ongoing opportunities to enhance operations and prove our global commitment to the creative community throughout the world. We have dedicated and talented teams who embrace continuous improvement, utilizing the best and most practical technological solutions in the market.”

+ Leroy Harris has been promoted to head of marketing at Spotify UK and Ireland.

Leroy joined Spotify nearly four years ago as an artist marketing lead and helped helm numerous album campaigns for the likes of AJ Tracey, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith, according to an announcement post written by Spotify UK and Ireland’s Managing Director, Tom Connaughton.

“We’ve tasked him with taking our marketing activity to yet another level and, given Leroy previously held roles leading culture marketing for the likes of Red Bull and ASOS, it’s clear that we’re in very capable hands,” Connaughton wrote.