Music Industry Moves: UMG, Kevin ‘Chief’ Zaruk and Simon Tikhman Launch The Core Records; Stem Raises $250 Million for Artist Advances

Universal Music Group (UMG) has partnered with Kevin “Chief” Zaruk and Simon Tikhman, co-founders of a leading entertainment and talent management company Core Entertainment (TCE), to launch The Core Records. The new global label venture will sign and develop new artists, working hand-in-hand with UMG’s network.

Tikhman and Zaruk founded TCE with Live Nation in 2019 as an independent entertainment collective that specializes in talent management, business and strategic partnerships, and advancements in the music, technology, and lifestyle industries. Additionally, TCE develops film and television projects and works with professional athletes.

The Core roster currently boasts Bailey Zimmerman, Nickelback, Nate Smith, Austin Shawn and the pop band Valley, among others.

“We love building upon our entrepreneurial culture, and are so pleased to welcome Chief and Simon who have a reputation for identifying some of the industry’s most promising artists,” said Sir Lucan Grainge, Chairman and CEO of UMG. “We look forward to helping them grow their roster and drive global success for their artists.”

“Our goal has always been to support artists on a global scale by creating new creative and commercial paths,” commented Tikhman. “We’d like to thank Sir Lucian for believing in our vision and for his commitment to developing and supporting artists and entrepreneurs.”

Added Zaruk, “We’re excited for this next evolution in The Core and honored to work with Sir Lucian and the team at UMG to help us continue to guide artists to develop their careers and brands. We’ve had a great time building The Core over the past few years and are excited to create a home for new artists with the incredible resources and support from UMG.”

Pictured above (L-R): Kevin “Chief” Zaruk, Sir Lucian Grainge and Simon Tikhman

+ Stem has partnered with Victory Park Capital (VPC), an investment firm specializing in private credit, to expand its artist advance product. VPC will provide $250 million to Stem so they can disperse artists’ advance checks, which will also give them the option to take advances against previously released albums and songs.

“Stem has demonstrated itself to be a premiere destination for artists, whether emerging or established, to grow their careers,” says Milana Lewis, CEO of Stem. “This funding from VPC enables us to solve two major gaps we see artists consistently facing. The first gap is access to capital for those who are not quite yet ready to sell their catalog but want to leverage it for cash. The second is investment in future music for those who are exiting the major label system, have their catalog currently committed, but have the opportunity to become independent for future releases. Solving both of these pain points in a way where the client can set their own terms is incredibly exciting.”

Stem specializes in multi-tiered payment models for established acts, artists who are leaving major labels, and independent artists on the rise and other unique situations for artists. Stem has supported such acts as Justine Skye, Brent Faiyaz, Set It Off and more.

“Enabling access to capital is a major focal point for us, and we are excited to be partnering with Stem to help meet the financing needs of artists,” said Gordon Watson, Partner at Victory Park Capital. “We share Milana and the rest of the Stem team’s commitment to flexibility for borrowers, and we look forward to supporting the continued growth and success of the advance product.”

+ Gibson Brands‘ Board of Directors has appointed Cesar Gueikian to the role of President and CEO of the company. Gueikian was named CEO on an interim basis earlier this May after James “JC” Curleigh, who had been president/CEO since November 2018, stepped down.

“I am honored and humbled to take on the permanent CEO role! Gibson is a passion project for me. Our board of directors, chaired by Nat Zilkha, has been incredibly supportive over the last five years, giving me an opportunity to merge my biggest passion, which is not just music and guitars, but Gibson guitars with my business background, and I don’t take this for granted” said Gueikian.

As a musician, Cesar has performed with and recorded alongside artists like Mana, Kirk Hammett, and Rob Trujillo (Metallica), Rex Brown (Pantera), Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest) and Fito Paez, among numerous others.

In celebration of Gueikian’s new post, Slash offered, “I can’t think of a more natural fit for CEO of Gibson than Cesar Gueikian. He’s one of if not the smartest, most passionate Gibson guitar enthusiasts I’ve ever met, and he is a keen businessman; you can’t go wrong.”

“Receiving the news of Cesar Gueikian being confirmed as CEO of Gibson is great and exciting for me,” added Fito Paez. “Gibson is a historic brand associated with the DNA of music and instruments for over 130 years. After all this time, instruments remain a key part of our lives. Instruments help to create, unify, and connect; they have a universal language that allows us all to be together. As an Argentine, it is a great honor that Gibson has a great leader who values musicians, and who understands and loves music. He truly understands the significance of guitars, and I am really happy because he is a businessman who perfectly understands the music world. Congratulations Cesar!”

+ Sony Music Nashville (SMN) has tapped Fred Rubenstein as vice president of digital marketing, effective immediately.

Rubenstein will be responsible for overseeing the digital marketing team and leading the strategy, execution and implementation of innovative social media and digital marketing campaigns across the SMN roster. He will report to Jennifer Way, senior VP of marketing, and relocate to Nashville.

Way comments, “Fred is a highly respected digital marketing executive who isn’t afraid to break the mold to try something new. He is a natural leader and collaborator, and I’m looking forward to adding his fresh, innovative perspective and broad digital expertise into our marketing strategy as we continue to deliver unique, memorable campaigns that amplify our artists’ voices and their music.

Rubenstein was most recently senior manager of creator acquisitions and development for Amazon’s live streaming service Twitch. Prior to that, Rubenstein was a member of digital marketing teams at Elektra Music Group and Roadrunner Records where he spearheaded digital campaigns for Slipknot, Sturgill Simpson, Turnstile, Trivium and more.

+ Los Angeles-based artist manager Christian Stavros is re-launching the label Little Operation, bringing with him an artist roster that includes Angel Olsen, Best Coast, Bethany Cosentino, Devendra Banhart, King Tuff, Madi Diaz, and Grammy-nominated songwriter Morgan Nagler.

McKenzie Rice will be joining Little Operation to handle day-to-day operations, bringing with her artist management client Jack Van Cleaf who recently wrapped up supporting dates with Noah Kahan, Briston Maroney, and Field Guide and recently signed to Wasserman for touring while working on new music. McKenzie previously worked with Christian at Other Operation, and prior to that was working at the Stable — a publishing joint venture between Kasey Truman and Kobalt.

In addition to management, Little Operation will continue to make moves in creative direction and artist development, as well as producing events and content. Projects include producing Big Time, the film that accompanied Angel Olsen’s album of the same name made in partnership with Amazon Music, TreePeople’s 50th Anniversary Benefit Show (featuring Beck, Blake Mills, Devendra Banhart, Courtney Barnett, Van Dyke Parks, and Shannon Lay), the Kitchen Sink Festival benefitting the Hollywood Food Coalition (featuring performances from Jenny Lewis, Devendra Banhart, Beck, Angel Olsen, King Tuff, Hand Habits, Bedouine, and more), and more.

+ The Los Angeles College of Music (LACM) has named Emmy Award-winning guitarist, educator and audio producer/engineer Dr. Dylan Caligiuri (D.M.A.) as the college’s new guitar department head. Dylan’s credits include work for an eclectic list of artists ranging from the Rat Pack’s Don Rickles to popular music sensations Sia and Bebe Rexha. He received his Doctorate of Musical Arts from the University of Southern California and has over twenty years of experience as a touring guitarist and band leader.

In 2016, Dylan began his role as a pre-launch curriculum consultant and on-screen Instructor in the pre-launch of Fender Musical Instrument Corporation’s digital learning app Fender Play where he continues to develop technical course content for self-paced learning, advise internal stakeholders and planned/monitored implantation of technology-based learning assessment tools.

+ Houston rapper KenTheMan (born Kentavia Miller) has signed with Roc Nation. Ken is gearing up to release new single “I Love a Freak,” produced by Bigg Cuz (Kevin Gates, Slim Thug) alongside Will No Sleep and Avo (Gucci Mane, Kaliii, Sexyy Red), on July 14.

With 180 million global streams, 50 million cumulative YouTube plays, 700k monthly Spotify listeners and millions of global streams the rapper, mother and former psychology major is on the cusp of sharing her major label EP. She’s also set take the stage at Rolling Loud Miami on July 23 alongside A$AP Rocky, Offset, Latto, NLE Choppa, Central Cee and Lil Uzi Vert.

“When this year hit I had no idea where my career would take me. I never thought in a million years my path would walk me into a Roc Nation office,” said Ken in a press release. “It feels amazing to be here and I feel it’s a perfect home for me. I can’t wait to take over the game with them.”

+ The Latin Alternative Music Conference kicks off Tuesday at the Intercontinental Hotel Times Square in New York City. Running through July 15, the conference is in its 24th year as one of the leading Latin music conferences in the world. The five-day event includes panels, showcases, art, parties and more with attendees ranging from artists, journalists and industry insiders to fans of music and music business.