Tyler, the Creator to Release ‘Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale,’ Drops Video for New Song ‘Dogtooth’

Tyler, the Creator has announced plans to release a slate of shelved songs he made during the sessions for 2021’s “Call Me If You Get Lost.” The project, titled “Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale,” will be released on March 31.

The artist took to Twitter to share the news on Monday morning and quickly followed up with the release of the first single “Dogtooth,” which also came with a self-directed music video.

“Call me if you get lost was the first album I made with alot [sic] of songs that didn’t make the final cut. Some of the songs I really love and knew they would never see the light of day, so i’ve decided to put a few of them out,” he wrote in the first tweet.

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale 3/31 pic.twitter.com/hKGw4aFoAS — T (@tylerthecreator) March 27, 2023

In the nearly three-minute-long video for “Dogtooth,” Tyler switches back and forth between a construction backdrop, where he takes a Rolls Royce for a spin, and a lush background as he suits up to walk a herd of dogs.

The artist spent time on Monday morning responding to fans’ questions about the production, revealing he found a hypoallergenic breed of dogs for the shoot because of his pet allergy. After he was asked how he managed to create the scene, he answered: “hypo, and i took a bunch of allegra and prednitsone [sic] mannnn.”

He also shares a moment with his longtime friend and collaborator Jasper in the video. He said of the scene, “17 year friendship thats my dawg!”

“The Estate Sale” comes two years after “Call Me If You Get Lost,” for which he earned the 2021 Grammy award for best rap album — his second Grammy award following his 2019 win for “Igor.” In Variety’s Best Albums of 2021 list, Deputy Music Editor Jem Aswad lauded “Call Me if You Get Lost,” calling it “his most cohesive album to date” and “a giant step up from its predecessor ‘Igor.'”

View the music video for “Dogtooth” below.