Tyler Johnson, Tainy, Kid Harpoon Named the Top Producers of 2022 by Jaxsta

Music credits database Jaxsta has revealed its annual top producers list, with Tyler Johnson, Tainy and Kid Harpoon taking the first three spots, respectively.

Johnson’s production work is up for three Grammys this year, including album of the year for Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House,” as well as song and record of the year for Styles’ “As It Was.” His previous production credits include Styles’ self-titled debut and his second album “Fine Line,” as well as songs with LANY, Cam, Meghan Trainor and Sam Smith. Johnson co-produced “Harry’s House” with No. 3 producer Harpoon, as well as Miley Cyrus’ record-breaking new single “Flowers.” In 2022, Harpoon also produced for Florence + the Machine, Maggie Rogers and Lizzo.

The duo was named Variety‘s Hitmakers songwriters of the year in 2022. “It’s a lot of live musicianship that creates that aesthetic of a band instead of a well-produced pop record, with the writing coming out of an environment of lots of jamming,” Harpoon told Variety of the making of “Harry’s House.”

“Congratulations to Tyler. His incredible achievements, and the achievements of all producers in the Top 100 and beyond, resulted in 2022 being an amazing year for recorded music,” Jaxsta CEO Beth Appleton said in a statement. “Jaxsta is proud to shine the light on all who create music, ensuring our official credits reflect accuracy and transparency. We will continue to use our unique database to highlight insights such as the Honors List.”

No. 2 producer Tainy also had a stellar 2022, producing several tracks on Rosalía’s “Motamami” and Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti.” He also produces much of his own work as an artist, and has featured on tracks with Bad Bunny, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, J Balvin and more.

Jaxsta determines its list based on statistics provided by over 300 data partners, including record labels, publishers, distributors, industry associations and charts providers. The company then uses a weighted algorithm to calculate each producer’s chart performance, Spotify streams, Grammy wins and nominations, RIAA certifications and number of credits during the year.

See the top 20 producers below: