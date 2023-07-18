Tupac Shakur Homicide Investigation Continues With Las Vegas Police Issuing New Search Warrant

More than 25 years after Tupac Shakur died from being shot four times in his car, Las Vegas police have served a new search warrant in relation to the unsolved murder.

On July 17, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department searched a home in Henderson, a few miles away from the Las Vegas Strip, where Shakur was killed after being caught in a drive-by shooting.

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” reads a statement from the department. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

The rapper, one of the most beloved artists in hip-hop, died on Sept. 7 in 1996 at age 25.

Shakur’s death was investigated by federal authorities in both Vegas and Los Angeles but no one has ever been arrested for the crime. Nevada does not have a statute of limitations for prosecuting homicide cases, and the investigation into Shakur’s death has been ongoing (though it has been inactive for pockets of time) for nearly three decades.

Shakur received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star in June where friends and family members congregated to honor the late artist’s lasting legacy.

“Today, we aren’t just honoring a star on the sidewalk; we are honoring the very essence of a person who fearlessly pursued his dreams and fought to turn them into reality,” said Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa. “The unveiling of Tupac’s star not only pays tribute to his contributions to the entertainment industry but also speaks volumes about his lasting impact, even after 25 years. I couldn’t be prouder of my brother to watch his star now shine even brighter.”

Shakur was also recently the central focus of a new FX series about his relationship with his mother titled “Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur,” directed by Allen Hughes.