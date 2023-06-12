Music Industry Moves: Grimes’ Elf.Tech Partners With TuneCore and CreateSafe to Distribute AI Collaborations

Elf.Tech, Grimes’ newly minted AI program, has partnered with TuneCore to let artists distribute collaborations created through Grimes’ Elf.Tech AI to all major streaming platforms.

The pilot program will allow artists to employ Elf.Tech, created by Grimes in partnership with CreateSafe, to co-create music with her AI voice and split 50% split of the revenue with her. The “GrimesAI voiceprints” can be exported and included in the creator’s original compositions, then uploaded to TuneCore with GrimesAI as a main or featured artist once Grimes has approved the collaboration.

TuneCore will be responsible for surveying the content to ensure it adheres to DSP guidelines, validate accurate royalty splits and ultimately distribute the music to streaming platforms around the world. The initiative is part of Believe’s (TuneCore’s parent company) AI strategy.

Grimes added, “Very stoked to be working with CreateSafe and TuneCore to enable their users to distribute collaborations with GrimesAI to all major streaming platforms!”

The Elf.Tech model for developing Grimes voiceprint has been trained exclusively on vocals and content that Grimes owns and GrimesAI does not claim any ownership of the sound recording or the underlying composition (unless that composition is a cover of a Grimes song).

“By joining forces with Grimes and CreateSafe, TuneCore becomes a first mover in the space, providing artists the opportunity to engage with AI technology in an innovative, streamlined process that provides tangible value and enables consent, control and revenue splits at scale,” said Andreea Gleeson, CEO of TuneCore. “Going forward we’re eager to explore similarly innovative initiatives on behalf of our artists.”

Daouda Leonard, CEO of CreateSafe, also commented, “Elf.Tech is the first showcase of our TRINITI operating system, a landmark platform for generative music AI. It empowers artists to train AI on their audio, visual, and literary IP, codifying and protecting their creative DNA and opening up pathways for other artists and fans alike to make new works that directly attribute and compensate the original source.”

+ Nile Rodgers — the legendary Chic co-founder, songwriter/producer for David Bowie, Madonna, Diana Ross, and president of the Songwriters Hall of Fame — has been announced as Apple Music’s Artist in Residence focusing on Spatial Audio.

“What Apple is doing with Spatial Audio, is the gateway to the future,” Rodgers said in a statement. “Streaming, and the portability that comes with it, has completely changed the way we consume music and today everything we do is accompanied by a soundtrack of our favorite songs. That came with a sacrifice to audio quality but now with Spatial Audio you can have the convenience you want while getting a completely immersive audio experience. When I first put up my master tapes and listened back in Spatial I started to lament the fact that I didn’t have it back then. Like ‘The Beatles in Mono,’ our creativity was limited by the technology of the time. The fact that I could have done more artistically would’ve been incredible to me and now thanks to Spatial Audio I can. This is a real gift for music lovers.”

To officially kick off the partnership, Rodgers appears in a short Apple Music video where he shares his process for re-mastering his catalog in Dolby Atmos and breaks down the creative intent, the technicality of the music, and the possibilities that Spatial has brought to his body of work.

Additionally, Rodgers and Apple Music will host several live Spatial Audio playback sessions and educational events throughout the summer, including a special evening in Los Angeles at the Dolby Screening Room Hollywood Vine as well as retail events at Apple Store locations in New York and London as part of the “Today at Apple” programming beginning in June. For more information, see here.

+ Spotify has disclosed its plans of re-selling Soundtrap, a cross-platform music creation online workspace, to its original founders nearly six years after its original acquisition in 2017. Details on the finances of the deal have not been confirmed although the Stockholm-based Soundtrap has plans to operate independently.

+ Spotify will be hosting Casa Spotify: Puerto Rico, a week-long music and creator residency in the heart of San Juan, from June 20 to 23. Casa Spotify: Puerto Rico will serve as a hub for the music industry, with a range of educational sessions for artists and aspiring creatives, workshops, masterclasses, panel discussions, industry networking opportunities, showcases, and an interactive museum experience that dives into the history of reggeaton.

The line-up of showcases includes:

El Nuevo Urbano: This showcase highlights some of Puerto Rico’s strongest emerging talent and includes a special appearance by Arcángel.

Mujeres en Música (Women in Music): RaiNao, Ana Macho, and panelist Chesca will come together to perform in celebration of women and LGBTQ+ artists in music.

Sonidos de la Isla: Following the panel discussion on the various sounds coming out of Puerto Rico, iLe and Luis Vazquez will perform at the Sonidos de la Isla showcase along with Buscabulla.

Rompiendo Puerto Rico: Rompiendo Puerto Rico will be celebrating Urban artists on the island, with performances from Brray, Dei V, and Hozwal.

Fan Experiences: Top fans of Chencho Corleone, Young Miko, and Arcángel in San Juan will be invited to participate in exclusive fan experiences throughout the week.

Spotify will also be tapping into its own talent to lead workshops on various topics ranging from how managers and artists can take full advantage of Spotify for Artists, masterclasses on writing and publishing music, and the best practices when crafting pitches. To view the full itinerary see here.