Travis Scott Has No. 1 Album for Second Week as Morgan Wallen Steers Singles Chart

Travis Scott has the No. 1 album in the United States for a second consecutive week. The Houston-born, Grammy-nominated rapper’s latest “Utopia” album tops the list for a second week while Morgan Wallen continues toppling records on the singles chart.

Scott’s features-heavy set comes in with 147,000 units sold with streams making up 146 million of that sum, per Luminate. It’s the first rap album to spend its first two debut weeks on the chart at No. 1 since Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” hit the mark in 2021. The set also continues to be a best-seller in the vinyl market after it had the biggest debut vinyl sales for a rap album in a single week since 1991.

Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” also spends another week at No. 2 on the chart while adding a 16th week topping the singles chart at No. 1. He ties for the second-longest, non-consecutive hold over the chart in the Billboard Hot 100’s 65-year history. “Last Night’s” 16 weeks at No. 1 also places the record with good company: Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” scored 16 weeks at No. 1 in 1995; Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber hit 16 weeks for “Despacito” in 2017.

In the last week, Wallen has been a main contributor to similar firsts and new listening trends for the country genre. Wallen’s top single was also one of three country songs that led recently topped the Billboard 200 — a first for the country genre, alongside Luke Combs and Jason Aldean. This week Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” adds a fifth week at No. 2.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” lifts to No. 3 this week — a new peak for the song off her 2019 album “Lover,” as it’s now being promoted as a single by Republic Records. Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” is No. 4; Gunna’s “Fukumean” is at No. 5; Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” is No. 6 and two “Barbie” movie singles occupy spots in the top 10 this week: Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” at No. 7 and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” with Aqua, at No. 8. The “Barbie” soundtrack also continues to be a top performer on the Billboard 200, leading at No. 3 this week.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” returns to the top 10 at No. 9 and SZA makes strides with “Snooze” at No. 10.

The song is off her Billboard 200 chart-topper “SOS,” which she released at the end of last year, and it jumps from No. 15 to No. 10 powered by 10 million streams and 62 million radio impressions. Streams will likely continue to see steady growth as SZA is set to begin a second leg of her North American tour later this fall.

As for the albums chart, Swift continues to dominate with four albums in the top 10: “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” at No. 4, “Midnights” at No. 5, “Lover” at No. 6 and “Folklore” at No. 9. Peso Pluma’s debut record “Génesis” at No. 8 while Post Malone’s latest “Austin” is at No. 7.