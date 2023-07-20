Travis Scott Recruits Bad Bunny and the Weeknd for First ‘Utopia’ Single

The first single from Travis Scott’s upcoming “Utopia” album is packing a lot of star power. Streaming juggernauts Bad Bunny and the Weeknd join Scott on “Kpop,” the racy new track that officially marks Scott’s post-Astroworld comeback.

Scott officially announced a collaboration with Bad Bunny and the Weeknd (“Flame, Abe, Benito,” Scott captioned the single’s announcement post) on July 19 but both of Scott’s guests had been teasing their involvement in his new album for months. The Weeknd and Bad Bunny were seen photographed with a briefcase emblazoned with the title of Scott’s upcoming album “Utopia.” Mike Dean was also seen with the suitcase in hand before he confirmed his participation via social media with a photo of the album’s masters. (Dean also posted a teaser for “Kpop.”)

This marks Bad Bunny’s first time working with both artists (however, Scott did remix Bad Bunny’s “Krippy Kush” in 2017) though Scott and the Weeknd have previously joined forces on numerous tracks including “Pray 4 Love” and “Skeletons,” among others.

“Kpop” is the first single off Scott’s upcoming album and follows “Down in Atlanta,” featuring Pharrell Williams, and “Ring Ring,” with Chase B. Scott also had features on both Don Toliver and Trippie Redd’s last albums. Scott hasn’t released an album of original material since 2019’s “Jackboys.”

The hiatus was a result of Scott’s 2021 Astroworld tragedy — his music festival in Houston that left 10 people dead and numerous others with injuries. A grand Jury in Houston made the ruling in June that Scott and festival organizers were relieved of criminal charges relating to the deaths.

“Utopia” is already available for pre-order but no release date has been confirmed. Scott will also be presumably previewing the album during a live stream event in partnership with Live Nation that is said to celebrate “the world of Utopia” at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on July 28. Earlier this week, rumors were swirling that Egypt’s Musicians’ Syndicate was blocking the event from happening though the claim has been debunked by Live Nation.