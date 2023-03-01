Travis Scott Reportedly Caused $12,000 in Damages During Nightclub Altercation

Travis Scott has been accused of assaulting a 52-year-old man at a New York nightclub where Don Toliver held an after-party following his concert at Irving Plaza.

Officers from the New York City Police Department confirmed to Variety that the assault occurred at Club Nebula in midtown Manhattan around 2 a.m. “A 52-year-old male and the 31-year-old male got into a verbal dispute which escalated into a physical altercation,” a representative said. “The victim was punched in the face and there was subsequent damage to an audio speaker [and] a video screen causing about $12,000 in damages. The investigation is ongoing.” No arrests have been made.

According to an original report from NBC News, the NYPD described the altercation stating, “Travis Scott punched the victim with a closed fist on the left side of the face.” Their report additionally noted that the suspect fled west on 41st Street in a car.

Scott’s representatives and attorney did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Don Toliver is signed to Scott’s Cactus Jack Records label where he just recently released his “Love Sick” album. The record’s deluxe version, released Feb. 28, included a feature from Scott. He is additionally scheduled to perform as a Rolling Loud headliner for the festival’s stop in California this weekend. It will be Scott’s first major music festival appearance in the U.S. following the raucous 2021 incident at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, during which a massive crowd surge killed 10 people and injured hundreds.

He had been booked for Day N Vegas in October 2022 before that festival was canceled. He was also booked for the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival before he dropped out off that bill. He privately settled two Astroworld lawsuits, relating to the deaths of Axel Acosta and 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, though he is still reportedly facing several others.