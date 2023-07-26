Travis Scott’s Concert at Pyramids of Giza Officially Canceled

After days of back-and-forth-it-is-it-isn’t, Travis Scott’s “Utopia” concert at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt has been canceled, promoter Live Nation Middle East confirmed on Wednesday.

“We regret to inform you that the UTOPIA show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled,” the concert promoter said in a statement on social media. “Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired.”

A message from Live Nation: pic.twitter.com/s05YWOVkpG — Live Nation Middle East (@LiveNationME) July 26, 2023

The announcement added that refunds will be issued to ticket holders at their point of purchase; a Scott rep declined further comment.

Although “complex production issues” were cited as the reason for the cancellation, multiple reports say that the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate, which issues the permits, had revoked the permit because the concert “goes against the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.”

In a statement, the Syndicate said that it made the decision after “examining social media opinions and feedback,” along with reports that included “authenticated images and information about peculiar rituals performed by [Scott] during his performance” that go against “our authentic societal values and traditions.” It was unclear which “peculiar rituals” caused offense.

Scott announced concert with great fanfare earlier this month and said it would also be livestreamed. The shows would have coincided with the Friday release of Scott’s long-delayed “Utopia” album, the date of which has been set for many weeks but was only officially announced earlier this week. Scott will also release an accompanying film, “Circus Maximus,” in theaters beginning on Thursday