Travis Scott Announces ‘Circus Maximus’ Tours in U.S. and Europe

Travis Scott will soon be hitting the road for his first U.S. and European treks since the “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour” in 2018.

These exact dates have yet to be confirmed by Scott though Pitchfork reports Scott will bring his freshly released “Utopia” album to arenas and venues in Boston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Vancouver and more. The publication cites a start date of Sept. 25 in Chicago’s United Center and an end date on Nov. 27 in Miami’s Kaseya Center.

On Tuesday morning, Scott posted the tour poster on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Utopia tour soon U.S. and Euro dates soon to be announce [sic] I miss the road and I miss y’all.”

“Utopia” debuted on the Billboard 200 this week with towering streaming numbers that easily launched the star-laden set to No. 1. The set is his first since 2018’s “Astroworld,” and this tour will be his first since the Astroworld Festival tragedy left 10 people dead and more than 100 others injured in a crowd crush in November 2021.

He was expected to have an album release party in Egypt, though that was abruptly canceled and moved to a new venue in Rome where he performed “Utopia” for the first time.

During the Circus Maximus show, Scott brought out Kanye West for a performance of West’s “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and “Praise God.” He also played tribute to West by saying, “There is no Utopia without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West.”