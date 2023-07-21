Tony Bennett Remembered by Elton John, David Letterman, Harry Connick Jr. and More: ‘He’s Irreplaceable’

Elton John, David Letterman and more stars paid tribute to Tony Bennett after his death on Friday morning, with John saying “he’s irreplaceable.”

Bennett, whose professional career spanned eight decades and who achieved a No. 1 album at age 85, died Friday morning in New York City. He was 96.

John, who performed “Rags to Riches” with Bennett, shared his tribute via Instagram. He wrote, “So sad to hear of Tony’s passing. Without doubt the classiest singer, man, and performer you will ever see. He’s irreplaceable. I loved and adored him. Condolences to Susan, Danny and the family.”

The Amy Winehouse Foundation shared a photo of Bennett with the late “Back to Black” singer and tweeted, “Today marks the end of an era, as we say farewell to Tony Bennett. A true star, a true gentleman and a wonderful friend and mentor to Amy. Thank you for the music Tony. Our love and heartfelt condolences to all his family and friends.”

Today marks the end of an era, as we say farewell to Tony Bennett. A true star, a true gentleman and a wonderful friend and mentor to Amy. Thank you for the music Tony. Our love and heartfelt condolences to all his family and friends. #TonyBennett @itstonybennett pic.twitter.com/bcoEu7r0No — AmyWinehouseFdation (@AmysFoundation) July 21, 2023

Former late-night host David Letterman shared a video of Bennett singing “Everybody Has The Blues” and tweeted, “RIP, Tony.”

The great Tony Bennett sings "Everybody Has The Blues." RIP, Tony. pic.twitter.com/lPhpTPy3kI — David Letterman (@Letterman) July 21, 2023

Harry Connick Jr. wrote, “rest in peace, Tony… you changed the world with your voice… thank you for always being so kind to me… i love you and i’ll miss you very much…”

rest in peace, tony… you changed the world with your voice… thank you for always being so kind to me… i love you and i'll miss you very much… @itstonybennett



photo credit: kevin mazur pic.twitter.com/56Q2TkNDzd — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) July 21, 2023

In a statement, Rob Stringer, chairman of Sony Music Group said, “There are few people in life who could surpass the achievements of the legendary artist Tony Bennett. His biography reads like an inspiring and principled socio-cultural history of nearly a century. His artistry in recording and performing will be admired forever.” Stringer added, “Everyone at Sony Music worldwide loved him and we are now honored to represent his legacy.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” music supervisor Robin Urdang shared, “I received a call this season from his label that management was asking if we can use a song of his in Maisel. We hadn’t used any yet and we’re then determined to find a placement. So glad we did.” Bennett’s 1963 song “I Wanna Be Around,” was used in the show’s series finale.

Billy Joel shared on Instagram, “Tony Bennett was one of the most important interpreters of American popular song during the mid to late 20th century. He championed songwriters who might otherwise have remained unknown to many millions of music fans.”

The singer continued, “His was a unique voice that made the transition from the era of Jazz into the age of Pop. I will always be grateful for his outstanding contribution to the art of contemporary music. He was a joy to work with. His energy and enthusiasm for the material he was performing was infectious.”

Joel concluded his tribute by writing that Bennett “was also one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever known.”

See more tributes below.

Sending my prayers for and condolences to the family of #TonyBennett whose legendary career spanned seven decades. He marched with us in 1964. He was dedicated to civil and human rights and to the arts. He will live as long as we remember him. #IleftmyheartinSanFrancisco 🙏🏽🎹🎤🕊️ pic.twitter.com/Hnwb9yMxzE — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) July 21, 2023

This one shouldn’t sting so much because any of us would take 96 years, but man is it hard to imagine a world without the great Tony Bennett. 💔 https://t.co/IFCUhxP868 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 21, 2023

Tony Bennett once said, “The bottom line of any country is: what did we contribute to the world? We contributed Louis Armstrong.” We also contributed Tony Bennett.



Sending our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones today, in gratitude of a life well-lived. RIP pic.twitter.com/Wxyeu36MZw — Louis Armstrong (@ArmstrongHouse) July 21, 2023

RIP Tony Bennett. The best of the best. The last of the legends. A man whose heart was as big as his voice. The world’s foremost practitioner of the “Art Of Excellence.”Deepest love and condolences to my friend Danny and the family. — 🕉🇺🇦🟦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) July 21, 2023