Tom Verlaine Remembered by Patti Smith, Billy Idol and Music Industry: ‘The Realest Deal’

Musicians are mourning Television founder and frontman Tom Verlaine, who died Saturday at the age of 73. The rock guitarist was a groundbreaking figure of the punk era, whose inventive, askew playing style can be seen as an influence on younger groups like Sonic Youth, the Feelies and countless other groups.

Patti Smith, Verlaine’s former partner and regular collaborator, shared a tribute on Instagram on Saturday afternoon, posting a photograph of the two of them together: “Farewell Tom, aloft the Omega.”

Blondie co-founder and guitarist Chris Stein recalled his first meeting with Verlaine in 1972, while also sharing a promotional poster for a Television concert that featured a guest performance by Blondie.

I met Tom Verlaine when he just arrived in NYC I guess '72. He had long hair and came to my apartment with an acoustic guitar and played some songs he'd written. Both Tom and Richard Hell have told me that I auditioned for the Neon Boys but I don't remember. — Cʜʀɪs Sᴛᴇɪɴ (@chrissteinplays) January 28, 2023

Musician and producer Steve Albini hailed Verlaine as a “beautifully lyrical guitarist” and an “underrated vocalist.”

Beautifully lyrical guitarist, underrated vocalist. Television made a new kind of music and inspired new kinds of music. Marquee Moon is a perfect record. Requiescat.

🎈https://t.co/uxt7IMz2rO — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) January 28, 2023

“He was my guitar hero at a time when I needed one most,” Dream Syndicate guitarist Steve Wynn said in a statement posted to Facebook. “I spent the entire year of 1981 practicing daily to Marquee Moon. Tom Verlaine’s soloing (and Richard Lloyd’s as well, of course) showed me you could be a virtuoso and dangerous at the same time, more Coltrane or Ornette than the arena rockers of the day. It was a revelation and I was hoping my Jazzmaster could somehow channel his when I played the solo on ‘Halloween’ on the first Dream Syndicate album. Such an immeasurable influence on me and, of course, on so many of fellow guitarist friends. A huge loss — keep poking at those heavens, Tom Verlaine.”

Guitarist and former Drive-By Truckers member Jason Isbell voiced how important Television’s debut album “Marquee Moon” remains to himself and his peers.

Most nights we walk onstage to Marquee Moon- RIP to Tom Verlaine, the realest deal — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 28, 2023

Sad 2 hear of @TELE_VISION_TV #tomverlaine passing today. He made incredible music that greatly influenced the US & UK punk rock scene in the ‘70’s RIP pic.twitter.com/hbntmsLqMm — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 28, 2023

This band would probably exist – but would surely not sound the way it does without Tom Verlaine. — Real Estate, band (@realestateband) January 28, 2023

Playing this one loud for Tom Verlaine



pic.twitter.com/q8VfDOgUcO — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) January 28, 2023

Peace and love, Tom Verlaine. 💔 pic.twitter.com/zewZz0sJQn — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) January 28, 2023

Aww man…rest well, Tom Verlaine pic.twitter.com/rxCcUNYtVi — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) January 28, 2023