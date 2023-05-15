Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello Rocks New First-Look Deal with Asylum Entertainment Group (EXCLUSIVE)

Asylum Entertainment Group has partnered with rocker Tom Morello for a first-look co-production deal with Morello’s recently formed company Comandante Productions, Variety can reveal exclusively.

Morello’s Comandante Productions and Asylum aim to build a portfolio of documentary films and series surrounding Morello’s history in the music industry, social consciousness and dedication to activism.

Morello, of course, is well-known for his work with both Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, two bands that have amassed more than 30 million album sales worldwide. He’s also a Grammy-winning artist and a recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee (as part of this year’s class of honorees).

“I’m always looking for new exciting ways to combine revolutionary art with revolutionary ideas, to create mosh pits for the mind, heart and soul,” Morello said in a statement. “[I am] super excited to be partnering with Asylum to bring some amazing stories to light.”

The news of their partnership comes after Asylum recently signed an additional first-look deal with the New York Post. Endeavor recently made an investment in Asylum Entertainment Group, which is home to a number of production banners focused on unscripted TV series, including the Content Group, Texas Crew Productions, Big City TV, Breaklight Pictures, and Audity.

“It’s an honor to collaborate with Tom, an outspoken visionary artist and activist who has galvanized the music scene for an incredible 35 years,” said Steve Michaels, CEO of Asylum Entertainment Group. “We’re committed to building off his highly infectious energy by intermixing revolutionary music with television and film – a powerful combo that’s sure to blow away audiences while influencing meaningful change.”

Aside from the collaboration with Asylum, Morello’s Comandante Productions has additional projects in the works at various platforms. Morello and Comandante are repped by CAA and Vector Management.