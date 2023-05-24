Tina Turner Remembered by Diana Ross, Magic Johnson and More: ‘Long Live the Queen’

Music makers and entertainers were quick to react to the news of Tina Turner’s death on Wednesday evening, penning touching tributes to the soulful diva across social media. Turner was said to have died peacefully in her home in Switzerland at age 83.
Several tastemakers lauded the “Queen of Rock’n Roll” as a revolutionary performer and music legend for her contributions to the R&B, rock and pop landscapes. After blossoming into a bonafide global superstar in the late ’80s, Turner went on to release classics like “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” and “The Best.”
Magic Johnson paid his respects in the caption of a photo of himself with Turner and Elizabeth Taylor. “Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner,” he wrote. “I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth.”
Attached to a photo of herself and Turner, Diana Ross said she was “shocked” and “saddened,” and sent her condolences to Turner’s family and loved ones.
Ciara posted two photos of Turner to her Twitter and wrote “Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in Paradise Tina Turner,” and thanked the performer “for the inspiration you gave us all.”
Rita Wilson shared a black-and-white photo of Turner on her Instagram and in the caption wrote “this woman elevated it all. Talent. Joy. Grace. Class. What a legend in every way. Her music lives on. Her lessons live on. Her example lives on. Prayers to her husband and family. God bless, Tina. May her memory be eternal.”
See more reactions below: