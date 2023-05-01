Tim Bachman, Founding Guitarist of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dies at 71

Tim Bachman, the founding guitarist and vocalist of Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died due to complications from cancer, his son Ryder confirmed on Friday.

“Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end,” Ryder wrote on Facebook. “Grab yer loved ones and hug em close, ya never know how long you have.” In a previous post, he wrote that doctors had found “cancer riddled all throughout his brain.”

He continued, “I sat with Dad yesterday afternoon and reminisced about some of the good times we had. He was pretty out of it most of the time, but at one point looked up at me with really, big wide eyes and said, ‘I love you Paxton, keep sharing the music…’ and then passed back out. It’s really hard watching your parent lay in bed helpless and sick and there’s nothing you can do to help them. Breaking my heart.”

Tim Bachman, along with Fred Turner and his brothers Randy and Robbie, formed Bachman-Turner Overdrive in 1973 out of Winnipeg. They scored a No. 1 single with “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” alongside a handful of other memorable hits, from “Let It Ride” to “Takin’ Care of Business.”

Bachman exited BTO in 1974 but reunited with the band in 1983 to tour and record the group’s first album in five years. BTO also released a live album from their 1985 tour titled “Live! Live! Live!” Tim remained with BTO through the 1980s.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2014.