TikTok Launches New ‘Elevate’ Music Program With Rising Acts Kaliii, Chinchilla, Omar Courtz

Though it started as a video-sharing app, TikTok has become an effective (and totally unpredictable) tool for musicians and record labels looking to shed some light on a new single. Now the app is putting its music industry skills to the test with the launch of “Elevate,” a new rising artist platform that will make the most of the app’s built-in music discovery tools to support fresh talent.

The initiative launches today with musicians: Chinchilla, Sam Barber, Omar Courtz, Isabel La Rosa, Kaliii, and Lu Kala. TikTok will provide the selected creators resources including early access to new features, and will additionally receive support from TikTok’s official social handles. “Elevate’s” inaugural program will run through October.

“Elevate speaks to the heart of TikTok and our commitment to honor and empower the diverse talent on the platform,” said Rachel Dunham, North America artist partnerships lead at TikTok. “As the destination for music discovery, we are so excited to provide artists with meaningful support on and off TikTok to help them find long-term success in the music industry.”

Through “Elevate,” the artists will also be able to share new content and updates on upcoming music releases, plus give fans an intimate look at the evolution of their music careers on TikTok and through our @musicontiktok social handles. Audiences can additionally expect to see artists perform around the world in their hometowns, including Canada, Georgia, Maryland, Missouri, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom.

Each member of the inaugural “Elevate” class provided insight into their participation, see those notes below:

Chinchilla (@chinchilla_music)

“After releasing ‘Little Girl Gone’ totally independently, it’s rewarding to have backing from such a huge platform like TikTok. I want my music to reach more people and this feels like a huge opportunity to do that. TikTok can be game-changing and help you reach people organically without having a huge marketing budget behind you. My life has drastically changed in just a few weeks because of the exposure TikTok has given me. I’m forever grateful.”

Sam Barber (@sambarber_music)

“Nowadays, I am surprised every day I wake up. I am very grateful for every single thing that happens. It truly means the world to me. TikTok has changed my life, seriously. It’s where I got my first reviews of what people thought, it’s where I got the criticism needed to make me a better artist. I am beyond thankful for the platform.”

Omar Courtz (@omarcourtz)

“The fact that my music connects with so many fans on TikTok and now I am able to share a special performance for them which means the world to me. Creating on TikTok has allowed me to connect with my fans on a more personal level. I can express myself and be who I am while also sharing my music with them. ”

Isabel LaRosa (@official_isabellarosa)

“I am so incredibly grateful to be thought of for the Elevate program! My most favorite thing to do is to create visuals for my music, so to get to actually do that for a TikTok program is full circle for me. It has given my music the opportunity to be exposed to new listeners around the world and personally, given me the ability to express myself.”

Kaliii (@kaliyaashley)

“This opportunity with Elevate means so much to me! TikTok really helps to uplift diverse artists, including myself, and I’m so grateful to be able to have fun, discover new talents, and share my music because I think it’ll resonate with a lot of people”

Lu Kala (@igobylu)

“Being a part of the Elevate program means the world to me! TikTok has been so helpful in my career. Creating on TikTok has had a big impact on my life, I’m so blessed to have a platform to connect with my fans on a personal level.”