The Weeknd Drops Video for ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Theme Song, ’Nothing Is Lost’ 

The Weeknd has dropped the video for “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” the theme song from the film “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

The clip, was directed by Quentin Deronzier and comes from the production company La Pac. The song was written by the Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen.

Last month the Weeknd announced the initial 2023 dates for his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour, which roared across North America last year. The next leg of the tour begins on June 10 in Manchester, UK at Etihad Stadium and spans 21 cities before continuing with six dates in Latin America before wrapping up in Santiago, Chile on Oct. 15 at the Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida. Additional 2023 dates will be announced.

For the tour, the Canadian singer will again be partnering with the U.N. World Food Programme to raise funds from the second leg of the tour for his XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the organization’s response to the global hunger crisis. The completely sold-out North American leg of the stadium tour, which grossed over $130 million dollars to date, raised money for the fund through ticket sales, exclusive tour t-shirt sales and a $500,000 donation directly from the Weeknd. €1 from each ticket sold across Europe, £1 in the UK and the $1 equivalent in countries across Latin America will go to this important cause.

“The Idol,” the HBO series that the Weeknd co-wrote, co-produced and stars in, will premiere next year. Variety previously reported that the series is about “a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.” The show has had significant changes behind the scenes in recent months, as changes in creative direction led to director Amy Seimetz leaving the show.