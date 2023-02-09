The Weeknd Drops Trailer for ‘Live at Sofi Stadium’ HBO Concert

The Weeknd and HBO have released the official trailer for the original concert special “The Weeknd: Live at Sofi Stadium,” which premieres Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.

The concert was recorded in Los Angeles at the concluding dates of the Weeknd’s 2022 “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” North American stadium tour and focuses on hits from his two most recent studio albums, “After Hours” and “Dawn FM.” The tour continues overseas later this year.

Along with hits including “Starboy,” “Blinding Lights,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming,” and others, the 95-minute special captures the elaborate set that the Weeknd traveled across the country for the stadium tour, which featured dozens of dancers, lasers, pyrotechnics and more. The special arrives in advance of the Weeknd’s forthcoming HBO series “The Idol,” expected later this year.

“The Weeknd Live at Sofi Stadium” was directed by Micah Bickham and produced by Contrast Films; executive produced by the Weeknd, La Mar C. Taylor, Jordy Wax, and Micah Bickham; co-executive produced by Aaron Cooke.

The tour was a critical and commercial success, although its first and final dates were marred by unexpected issues: The original opening date, July 8 in the Weeknd’s hometown of Toronto, was postponed after a day-long, country-wide outage of the Rogers wireless network presented too many challenges for the tour to proceed; it was rescheduled for the end of the tour. However, the original closing date at Sofi Stadium had to be postponed after the Weeknd lost his voice in the show’s first minutes. That show was rescheduled for six weeks later, which meant that the entire set had to be hauled back across the continent to Toronto and then back to Los Angeles. However, two concerts were performed during those Toronto and Los Angeles dates instead of one, which presumably lessened the financial impact of the rescheduling.