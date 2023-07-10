The Weeknd Breaks London Stadium Attendance Record With ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Two-Night Stand (EXCLUSIVE)

Over the past weekend, the Weeknd broke London Stadium’s record for highest attendance with his two-night stand at the venue on Friday and Saturday, which drew 160,000 people to his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour.”

The tour also holds the record for highest single-night attendance for any show at the stadium with 80,000 fans.

According to promoter Live Nation, the tour has already sold more than 2 million tickets for its European and forthcoming South America and Mexico dates — and 200,000 for both England and France. The sold-out 2022 North American leg of the stadium tour grossed more than $148 million dollars. The global tour has now grossed over $350 million dollars to date.

“It’s incredible to see The Weeknd hit this milestone less than halfway through his massive sold-out European run,” Omar Al-joulani, Live Nation’s president of touring, tells Variety. “This historic moment in London shows the global fanbase he has cultivated over the years.”

Darryl Eaton, CAA’s co-head of North American touring, adds, “On the heels of an enormous, hugely successful U.S. tour, Abel continues to sell at an astounding level across Europe. Abel entertained 160,000 fans across two nights at London Stadium, with another show in London to come at Wembley in August. We couldn’t be more proud to work with him and his team on this incredible tour!”

The second leg of the After Hours Til Dawn Tour continues with a show in Brussels, Belgium at King Baudouin Stadium before heading to Barcelona, Milan, Paris and more — with more dates to be added. The Weeknd will also embark on his Latin America run this fall with shows in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and more before wrapping up on October 25 at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico.

